What's your morning routine?

Charles Smyth is a tillage farmer living in Carlow with his wife Dawn and children Sarah, age 11 and Samuel, aged 9. Morning times are busy, so he makes sure to start with a healthy, hearty breakfast before getting stuck into his work on the farm.

Charles Smyth is a tillage farmer living in Carlow with his wife Dawn and children Sarah, age 11 and Samuel, aged 9. Morning times are busy, so he makes sure to start with a healthy, hearty breakfast before getting stuck into his work on the farm.

"Tillage is seasonal, but I usually get up around 7.30am and never need an alarm. Breakfast is a family meal - as all our meals are - and involves everyone chatting about the day and things that will be happening.

"For me it could be porridge, cereal or boiled eggs - Dawn usually cooks, but if she is away on business, then I will do it - the children look after their own cereals and make cups of tea.

"Then as I will be out on the farm most of the day, I take a packed lunch with me and a flask of tea. But being a farmer, I don't need to worry about exercise as I get plenty of it throughout the day.

"During term time, the children go off to school and Dawn looks after the Silver Spear Gin business. It is her full-time job, with a small busy team and I offer what support I can - much of the work happens in our house, so she always fills me in.

"The only thing I would most like to change about my morning routine is something I can do nothing about - the weather. In tillage we are very weather dependent and it's very frustrating when you want to be spraying and it's pouring rain."