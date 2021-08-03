‘What started as pub talk ended up with 19 of us putting a bid in and buying the local’

New era: Rathgormack locals outside the refurbished Village pub, which now has a cafe and outdoor area

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas Fine Gael councillor and farmer Seanie Power was a busy man last week. Not only was he cutting out old cubicles in a shed to replace them with 70 new ones, he was helping put the final touches to the reopening of the local pub Maudie’s.

Power was one of 19 locals who came together during Covid, after what he says was much “pub talk” turned into the group buying the local pub in Rathgormack.

On Friday, the pub opened with a new cafe and outdoor area after the 19 each put up €12,000 and invested hours of their time to give it a facelift.

Maudie’s had been run for over 50 years by Maudie Kennedy and is now called The Village, with local hopes high that it will help keep local community spirit alive.

Power is chairman of the Carrig-Windgap IFA and a member of the ICMSA and milks 80 cows on his farm in Ballyclough, Carrick-on-Suir.

“We used to have two pubs in the village, but the other one closed five or six years ago,” Seanie says. “This is the only pub that was left and it was up for sale on and off, but nothing happened.

“Then I suppose pub talk, so to speak, started about a group coming together to buy it. At first, it was six, then seven and ended up with 19 of us in it. We’re a mixture of farmers, plumbers, electricians, cabinet makers and a few retired people.”

The ‘pub talk’ started after Maudie’s was forced to close under Covid lockdown last year and happened mainly over Zoom, according to Seanie.

“Because it all happened during Covid, the problem was we could only have one or two meetings, so we had Zoom meetings and talking by phone. But it all came together and we put a bid on it and it was accepted by Maudie as she was happy to keep it local.”

The group got the keys a few weeks ago, having set up a company to run the show. Another investor, Stephen Flynn, was named manager and the former wait staff were kept on.

“We also set up a coffee shop and put in outdoor seating. It’s a fine space and even bigger than we thought,” Seanie says. “We had nearly forgotten what it was like, as it never opened during Covid, so it’s well over a year since we were in it.”

Keeping the pub alive, he says, is not about the drink, but it provides a meeting place for locals.

“That’s very important these days. Rural isolation is an issue and it’s important for farmers and others in rural communities to have somewhere to go in the evenings.

“On a Sunday evening, there would be a card game and we’d have live music during the winter. There is also some Irish dancing held in the pub.

“Rathgormack is very close to the foot of the Comeragh Mountains and we have a few lakes around here, with walks to all of them, and there is a hiking centre in the village. It really has a great community spirit and having the pub is key to that.

“For the past few weeks since we got the keys, there has been people working on it every night. No one was hired to do anything — everyone is helping out.”

The village has around 1,200 people in the village and surrounding area and Seanie says a good farming crowd gather to talk about the price of cattle in the pub on Sunday evenings.

“That’s hugely important. I found the rural isolation with Covid difficult. After milking, I would usually go into town to the council office, but with Covid, I haven’t been anywhere as I can’t go in to the council offices.

“A lot of farmers are there on their own and the pub gives them a place for a chat and a few pints.”

Seanie works as a local councillor after getting “roped into running after helping canvass for the previous councillor Mary Greene”.

He’s was instrumental in setting up the Comeragh Rangers ladies football team and is also involved in the local IFA and ICMSA.

Milking 80 cows, he says his herd is small compared to some of the herds around here.

“The cubicles that are coming out were put in by my father around 50 years ago. I’m putting in 70 new ones at the moment.

“The herd is a mix of Holstein and British Friesian and I sold all the calves this year as prices were very good. I got €280 for Limousin bull calves this year.”