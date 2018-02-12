What HSA inspectors will be looking for as it plans 400 farm inspections
A two-week campaign by the Health and Safety Authority starts on Monday and will involve 400 planned farm inspections, with a focus on safe working with livestock.
After tractors and machinery, accidents involving livestock are the next most common cause of fatalities on Irish farms. Between 2008 and 2017 approximately 13pc of all fatal farm accidents were livestock related, with half of those involving cows and heifers.
This is the first of three targetted farm safety inspection campaigns the HSA plans to carry out this year, with one of vehicle safety being carried out in May and another on safe working at heights planned for October.
With the calving period starting this month and the risk of serious injury can be high. Inspectors from the HSA will be focusing on the common risks encountered and livestock safety in general.
Areas being assessed during the livestock safety campaign include;
• Is an adequate physical barrier established between the farmer and freshly calved cow when treating or handling calves?
• Is there an escape plan for animal birthing activity?
• Is there ongoing investment in animal handling facilities, for example, crush, head scoop and calving gate?