Westmeath mum to buy new tractor for family farm after scooping €57,000 on Winning Streak

A Westmeath mum has promised to purchase a new tractor for her family farm after winning a cool €57,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One this weekend.

A Westmeath mum has promised to purchase a new tractor for her family farm after winning a cool €57,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One this weekend.

The lucky Westmeath woman was the biggest winner on the night and Patty McHugh Dolan from Streamstown, who is married to Declan, a cattle farmer, said that a new Massey Ferguson will be top priority with her winnings from the weekend.

Patty got a call from her brother-in-law to say her name had been selected to appear on the show. Her phone didn’t stop ringing for the rest of the night, and most of Sunday too, with friends and family wishing her luck.

Married to Declan for 28 years, the couple have five children: Jamie, Jason, John, Caitlin and Lisa. All cheered Patty on from the audience on the show apart from John, who is currently living in Sydney, Australia.

In her spare time, Patty enjoys social dancing with a group in Cumberstown in Westmeath. With social dancing the emphasis is on participation and the social element rather than performance and involves a wide range of dances.