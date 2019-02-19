A group of “Fit Farmers” who have come together to beat the bulge say the initiative has improved their physical and mental wellbeing but that they won’t be giving up meat anytime soon.

We're fitter and faster says farmer health group with no plans to give up meat

The 25-strong group was set up in the rural village of Moore, Co Roscommon by native and Athlone IT nurse and health centre coordinator, Laura Tully, at the start of January.

One of the farmers involved, Padraig Carty who has lost 12 pounds told the Newstalk Pat Kenny Show that he had concerns attending the first workshop but knew it would be banter and is feeling the positive effects already.

“I was wondering would I be able to do it. I enjoy it. I thought I wouldn’t have time to do these things but there’s always time. I’m getting fitter. I feel it myself. I can play with my sons. I went out to a birthday party the other day and had a game of soccer. One time after five minutes I’d be gone,” he said.

Padraig explained that he has made slight changed to his diet but has no plans to reduce his meat intake.

“My food and everything has changed. I’ve changed to brown bread and have cut out the white bread. I’m eating more biscuits and watching what I’m eating and eating less.

"I haven’t changed from eating beef or anything like that, that hasn’t changed at all, we haven’t gone that way at all. I’ve lost 12 pounds in 5 weeks, my goal would have been to lose a stone,” he said.

Farmer Tom Rafftery (62) added that his daughter living in Australia bought him gym membership but he kept putting it off but said the health workshops have been an eyeopener.