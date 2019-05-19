'We'll never go back to the days of having three butchers in a town'

Dominic has been in the business for over 50 years since he trained in Dublin and in that time he bought and sold his own butcher shop in Tullamore and bought a sheep farm.

At the height of the abattoir's existence, Dominic had nine staff and worked 18-hour days, but in recent years it has wound down to a two-man operation.

"We did a good bit of wholesaling all over the country to places like Tullamore, Birr, Athlone, Roscommon, Kildare, Westmeath and Dublin," he recalls.

"We'd be up in the morning at 3.30am and deliver to Dublin and then we'd be back around noon and load off to deliver elsewhere.

"We'd then be loading the truck again at 10pm for the next morning. It was a very busy lifestyle but I enjoyed it.

"When the butcher shops closed on Moore Street in Dublin we had to wind down; it wouldn't have paid us to keep travelling up there."

Dominic says that the Abattoir's Act in 1988, which required operators to upgrade their facilities, caused many to exit the industry and adds that there are only four or five left in Offaly, with numbers decreasing countrywide.