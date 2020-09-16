Website launched to educate public on endangered pine marten

A new website PineMarten.ie, which is tasked with educating members of the public about the endangered pine martens, has been launched by The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), in partnership with Vincent Wildlife Trust (Ireland).

The site will draw on knowledge from poultry keepers, foresters, farmers, pest control experts, gun clubs, NPWS conservation rangers and academics.

As a result of its historical decline during the last century, the species is protected under both national and international legislation and cannot be controlled by predator control methods, such as those used for other animals such as foxes, rats, mink, etc.

Speaking about the new site in the Dail Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said that the “pine marten are a protected species in Ireland and have recently undergone a natural range expansion after centuries of decline.”

“A 2017 national population estimate of just over three thousand individuals confirms, and reinforces, that the native pine marten are amongst the rarest of all mammal species in Ireland and require careful conservation management to sustain the population and to meet international obligations for protection."

She went on to say that after a long period of the decline the pine marten can now found in every county on the island of Ireland and that the core range of the pine marten, which has been correlated to the demise of the grey squirrel, has expanded and now stretches through the west, the midlands, the southeast of Ireland and parts of Northern Ireland.

Online Editors