‘We used to make 2,500 bottles in six weeks – now it’s 2,700 a day’

David and Martina Burns pictured in the production area of Richmount Cordials on their farm in Carrickboy, Co Longford. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

After dairy farming for over 30 years in Carrickboy, Co Longford, David Burns was faced with the immense pressure to either expand or diversify, and he chose to diversify.

“I had been milking in a six-unit herringbone parlour since 1977 and I had a 54,000-gallon quota. But when nitrates regulations came in, I just couldn’t sustain growth. I was faced with this huge pressure to expand but this would mean investing a lot of money to improve facilities and I wasn’t prepared to do that. So I got out of the dairying and went into beef,” says David. “I quickly found that beef farming was not for me. Basically, I didn’t enjoy it and didn’t like having to take whatever price I was given.”

In 2015, David took a big step and got out of stock completely, leasing the land to a local farmer and pedigree cattle breeder, David Cummins of Listakem Glen Farm.

Down through the years, David had always grown his own maize as feed for his cattle, and he decided to put this experience to good use. “We always had winter milk and found we couldn’t grow enough grass so I’d always sown my own crops. I started contracting for others, which went well, and I also experimented with selling sweetcorn to supermarkets, which I didn’t like — I felt I wasn’t getting enough for my products and it was so impersonal.

"We then tried farmers’ markets, which turned out to be great experience for us in the long run and we started dealing with restaurants, selling our produce to chefs. That’s what really got our current business going,” says David.

The Burns’ farm has always been enriched with the sweet scent of elderflower, which Martina, now a retired teacher, had been using to make cordial. “The pressure to expand the dairy had been building for some years before we actually got out of it, and in the build-up we planted 900 elderflower saplings in one of our cow paddocks. That was in 2012. We had been toying with the idea of producing elderflower cordial for retail and wanted to set the wheels in motion, so the elder trees could be maturing.”

David then brought some of the cordial he and his wife had made from the existing elderflower growing wild on their farm to a few of the chefs they had been dealing with.

“They all loved it and convinced us we had a marketable product. At that stage, nearly all the elderflower cordial for sale in Ireland was imported. We decided to launch an Irish elderflower cordial and it all took off from there,” he says.

Elderflower trees take between three and five years to come into flower production, so while David and Martina waited for their saplings to produce enough flowers for a harvest, they picked from the elder trees already growing wild on their farm and also gathered from neighbouring farms, after getting permission.

They began making their cordial in the domestic kitchen of a ‘granny flat’ on their farm and Martina completed food safety training before registering as a food producer with the Health Service Executive (HSE). In an attempt to make production more efficient, they bought a second-hand cooking kettle from England.

“I went to England to see it before we bought it and it was working perfectly. But when we brought it home and started using it, it malfunctioned,” says David. “That was our first year. We had to revert to the old-school technique and cooked everything on a ceramic hob, in two saucepans, in our own kitchen. We made 2,500 bottles in six weeks. This year, we made 2,700 bottles in one day.”

On registering with the HSE, David and Martina were told that they could not bring industrial equipment into a domestic kitchen so they decided to knock an old calf house on the farm and build a factory in its place, and they transformed an old disused cow byre into a labelling room.

David then designed a pasteuriser, and had it made in Dublin. Martina says that the one plant now gives them a few products.

“We pick the flowers in early summer and infuse them in sugar syrup, and that’s the basis of our cordial. It is filtered, bottled and then pasteurised. We try to keep it as natural as possible. We also do a sparking version, which we have to outsource production of as we currently don’t have carbonation equipment,” she says. “Then the flowers we don’t pick develop into berries which we use to make elderberry cordial.”

The couple planted another 1,200 elder trees in 2017 so that as the business grew, more trees were maturing to meet the demand. The trees are managed sustainably, without pesticides or herbicides.

“We are members of Bord Bia’s sustainability initiative Origin Green. We monitor our raw material sourcing and our energy inputs and try to run every aspect of the business in an environmentally responsible way.

Richmount Cordials now employ ten local, seasonal staff each year to help with the flower harvest. The couple say that they each bring something different to the business.

“Martina takes responsibility for cooking, food safety records, invoicing and she keeps the accounts. I’m technically minded and take care of the logistics of the business. I source and maintain the equipment. I’m responsible for sales and marketing. We think it is important to maintain personal contact with our stockists.” says David.

“His strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa. We complement each other,” adds Martina.

Richmount Cordials’ products can be found mostly on the shelves of independent retailers rather than supermarkets. “It’s more of a discretionary purchase and it’s suited to the smaller independent retailers. We also started selling online in response to the corona virus pandemic and sales are going really well.” says Martina.

Since launching their products, David and Martina have won an array of awards: bronze in the Bank of Ireland Start-Up Awards in 2014, the Drinks Awards in the Irish Food Writers Guild in 2015, Rrunner-up in the Local Enterprise Awards in 2016 and silver in Blás na hEireann in 2018.

‘It’s a huge shock going from mainstream farming into food production’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

David: We don’t have an exact figure, but we did have a budget at the beginning and we actually spent triple what we had anticipated. It was the price of a good tractor!

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

Martina: Yes, we could have got a start-up loan, but we chose not to — we were lucky that we had some savings which we used to establish the business and the buildings. We did get a short-term, bridging loan to put towards equipment.

Was planning permission required?

David: Yes, we had to get planning permission for change of use as we converted the cow shed. It was no problem to get at all.

Did you need a licence or permission from any other government body?

Martina: Yes, we had to register our business name and we had to register as food producers with the HSE.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

Martina: Local Enterprise Offices offer a 50pc grant towards the cost of equipment. You then have to match it. It’s interest-free and you then have to pay back one third of the 50pc over the space of a few years.

Was any training required before starting your business?

Martina: I completed Food Safety Training before starting the business and then we worked with St. Angela’s Food Technology Centre in Sligo, they validated our process.

Then, in 2016, I completed a diploma in Speciality Food Production from University College Cork and graduated with a 1st class Honours.

Was insurance required?

David: Yes, we have public liability insurance, employer liability and general factory and product insurance.

How much time was needed to get your farm off the ground?

David: It took 13 months from concept to retail.

What has surprised you most about diversifying?

David: It’s a huge shock going from mainstream farming to food production and I feel that it really needs to be highlighted. It’s not something we thought about before starting the business, but it was such a shock to the system.

We were used to having no choice but to accept whatever price we were given for our product when we were both dairy farming and beef farming.

Now, it’s a totally different ball game. We are now the ones who set the price for our product, we no longer have to just accept what we are given. It’s a big change.

What type of market do you aim for?

Martina: We tend to retail through independent retailers rather than larger supermarkets. There are no preservatives, flavourings or colourings in our cordial, they’re discretionary. We hit the market at just the right time, there was a growth in the area of adult soft drinks with a large portion of society becoming more health conscious and wanting to reduce alcohol intake. We were lucky.

