‘We love the hillwalkers but the events of that day changed everything’

Pat Dunne was eager for people to enjoy the tracks and trails which pass through his land in Glenmalure. That was until an incident on Mother’s Day left him and his wife in shock

Pat Dunne had to restrict access to his land to control the crowds of people Expand

Sarah Slater

For Pat Dunne, a sixth generation hill sheep farmer, being in the national spotlight is not how he envisaged the events of last Mother’s Day unfolding.

Pat (69), who has farmed the hills all his life and owns the land along the Zig-Zag walking track in Glenmalure, Co Wicklow, along with his family, decided to shut it down to the public after he was allegedly assaulted by a man who was walking three dogs which were not allowed on the land.

