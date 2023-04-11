‘We love the hillwalkers but the events of that day changed everything’

For Pat Dunne, a sixth generation hill sheep farmer, being in the national spotlight is not how he envisaged the events of last Mother’s Day unfolding.

Pat (69), who has farmed the hills all his life and owns the land along the Zig-Zag walking track in Glenmalure, Co Wicklow, along with his family, decided to shut it down to the public after he was allegedly assaulted by a man who was walking three dogs which were not allowed on the land.

The renowned remote valley of Glenmalure is the longest of its kind in Ireland and Britain, and features many walking and hiking trails.

He was allegedly knocked to the ground by the man.

“Only for Margaret [his wife], who was speaking to our daughter Lisa on the phone [due to it being Mother’s Day], had the foresight to take photos of the man and the dogs, how would we have explained what happened to the gardaí?” said Pat.

“There was a boy with him who seemed very embarrassed by what was happening.”

Several years prior to the alleged assault, Pat and his family felt they needed to place some restrictions on access to the land as scores of people were turning up outside their cottage, peering in and walking around the yard.

“Don’t get me wrong, we love hillwalkers coming by and now we miss them, especially Margaret, since the last incident, but we had to do something to control the crowds of people,” he said.

“So, a few years ago, we allowed access to people who had their dogs on leads, but sure once they passed our house, they left them off to run wild and sheep were killed.

"Then we brought in a rule that no dogs were allowed, but the events of that day changed everything.

“All we want is a bit of respect and for people to learn about the land and what it has to offer.

"We don’t want hassle. It’s one thing being at the receiving end of verbal abuse, which occurred on several occasions, but it’s another being knocked to the ground.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and no one has yet been arrested.

The popular route, enjoyed by thousands of people, which is located entirely on private lands, provided access from the base of Carrawaystick Waterfall towards Lugnaquilla, which is Wicklow’s highest mountain.

The Zig-Zag was an ‘Agreed Access Route’, facilitated through a formal Permissive Access Agreement between Pat and County Wicklow Partnership.

First developed in 2007, Pat was one of the first landowners in the country to permit an agreed access route across his lands and is widely respected among the recreational community for his efforts.

“Margaret and I are great hillwalkers ourselves,” he said. “We are members of the Arklow and Wicklow Hillwalkers Group and we are people of the land, so deciding to close down entry following discussions with my five children was not an easy thing to do.

"People now seem to think they have a sense of entitlement to do whatever they want.

“There is so much to learn from the land out here and hill sheep farming that we were trying to promote, but some people don’t seem to realise that not all of the National Park in Wicklow is one big block. It’s in patches in some places.”

But for Pat, nothing gives him greater pleasure than being out on the land, surrounded by nature and seeing lambs being born. “Like they say, it’s good for the body and mind,” he said.

However, his way of life is not without big challenges.

“Hill sheep farming is a way of life, but unfortunately, the biggest challenge for future generations is that there is a low return and you are waiting for the cheque in the post [grants/subsidies].

"People have to have what I call an ‘off-farm job’. Thankfully, two of my sons, Philip and Patrick, who are working alongside me farming, have other jobs.”

Philip is an engineer and Patrick a fabricator and plumber.

“Both of the boys have young families and while they have other jobs, it’s tough going, being up early to help on the farm before going to their other work and then helping me at nighttime and at weekends.”

Pat said they have now cut back on the 1,100 ewes they once had due to the continuing low returns.

“For two kilos of wool from a sheep, you only get 50c now. You have to shear for the welfare of the sheep [and legal obligations]. There is a total collapse in the wool trade.

"No one in Government or various Governments seem to put in any effort to protect this way of life and what it has to offer — the intrinsic value of it to our culture,” he said.

Pat wanted to stress that what happened to him a few weeks ago “should not encourage other similar farmers to shut down access to the public. Everyone has to do what works best for them”.

He added: “But legislation needs to be changed to give farmers better safeguards when it comes to allowing the public on to privately owned farms.”

The IFA’s National Hill Farming Chairman Caillin Conneely said that farmer intimidation is more common than people realise.

“This was at the extreme end [the alleged assault on Pat], but there are some recreational users who simply dismiss the farmers’ wishes and do what they want. It’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

“Thousands of people engage in walking and other recreational activities in the countryside every week and they do the right thing, but this is concerning, particularly during the lambing season.”

He explained that those who enter on to privately-owned land, for the purpose of recreation, do so because of the goodwill and tolerance of landowners.

“There needs to be greater awareness of this fact, and we need greater enforcement of the ‘No Dogs Allowed’ policy. Otherwise, landowners will simply withdraw access and everyone loses out,” he said.

“Only recently, we welcomed the announcement of 70 new trails on the Walks Scheme, something that has the potential to boost recreational activity, enhance rural tourism and support farmers who provide access to their land”.

Mountaineering Ireland’s Access and Conservation Committee also condemned the alleged attack on Pat, saying they were “sickened and disheartened” by what happened, as did Aaron Byrne, Rural Recreation Officer with County Wicklow Partnership, which supports the Dunne family’s decision.

Pat said he and his family have been “overwhelmed by the support they have received”.