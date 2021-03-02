‘We have to lodge our money but now face one-hour round-trip to go to the nearest bank’ – closures hit home in Gaoth Dobhair

Over the course of the last decade, Bunbeg in the heart of the Gaeltacht region of Gaoth Dobhair has lost a post office, two bank branches and many family-run businesses.

The announcement that Bank of Ireland will now also shut up shop is being viewed by locals as the latest in a culmination of attacks on rural Ireland.

This corner of northwest Co Donegal is considered one of the most beautiful parts of the country, yet its people feel as if it’s being left to rot. According to the latest census, which took place in 2016 after last year’s was postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Donegal has had the biggest decline in population. Those living in the Irish-speaking village believe emigrants and others who left are being given no reason to return.

Bank of Ireland will also be closing its branch in the nearby town of Dungloe, meaning its customers will be facing an hour-long round trip to get to the nearest bank.

Read More

Allied Irish Bank and National First Bank also shuttered branches in the area and the local post office was forced to close in 2019 after more than 100 years serving the community.

Noel McFadden, of McFadden’s Garage (Garáiste Mhic Pháidaín), is a Bank of Ireland customer and said business owners were “devastated” by the inconvenience.

“We have to lodge money all the time, it’s great if people pay by card but a lot still pay with cash, particularly the older generation,” Mr McFadden told the Irish Independent.

“We could be facing between 40 and 60 minutes of a round-trip now to go to a bank and you wouldn’t have the time, and with travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic it would be a bit of a pain.”

He started his business in 1979 and it’s now mainly run by his son Christopher, but it’s been difficult watching the booming tourist village constantly have to overcome new struggles.

Mr McFadden said he felt particularly for the elderly people living in the area.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been in Bank of Ireland, where they’ve two machines where you can lodge money, and seen older people struggling to use the machines.

“I’ve been there three times in the last year and had elderly people ask me in Irish for help putting their card in the machine. They won’t be able to manage online banking. It’s devastating really”.

Kevin Doherty (88), originally from Ballina, Co Mayo, has been living in Bunbeg since the 1950s.

He started his own woodwork business in the village, while his daughter runs a B&B and his son is a florist.

It is officially the smallest townland in the Gaoth Dobhair region, but he doesn’t want to see it disappear into nothing.

“I saw it when it started. Most of the roads were stony roads and there wasn’t much transport. It’s a real shame they’re closing the bank, we’ve no banks left and soon we’ll have nothing left.

“Thankfully we still have the credit union. Gaoth Dobhair was going powerful, we have a great tourist area, beaches and walks but they keep closing things down.

“It’s very awkward to have no banks. Take for instance, I go over and draw a few pound out of the credit union and sometimes they have no cash, so they give you a cheque. You then go to Bank of Ireland and you get your cash there and then. That’ll be all dust now, won’t it?”

Independent county councillor Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuig previously campaigned to stop the closure of the local post office, describing it as a “devastating blow to the area”.

News of the Bank of Ireland closure, due to happen in September, sadly did not come as a shock to those in Bunbeg.

“It’s death by a thousand cuts as we’ve lost another important service,” he said.

“We lost a post office, we’ve had hotels close down, every year there is another service taken away from us. I suppose from our perspective, if we’re to save our language we need to have services in the area. We need to have services so that people who were forced to emigrate can return. They won’t come back to a community that has nothing.

“It’s another sad day for Bunbeg. I wouldn’t want to see any community lose any service and I know Dublin lost a good few branches too, but the bank is creating that divide between city and rural. In the interest of profit over people they’re closing our services.”

The people of Bunbeg have learned to be resilient over the years. In 2009, the area suffered severe flood damage after a freak storm caused two rivers to burst their banks, destroying houses, businesses and factories. Locals said the lightning lasted up to two hours.

Some businesses that were already struggling due to the financial crash never recovered. The Covid-19 pandemic is the latest challenge the picturesque village must overcome, with tourism taking a massive hit.

Bank of Ireland closing its branch may appears the least of Bunbeg’s problems, but it is undoubtedly another blow it could live without.