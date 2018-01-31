'We drive on what’s left of the road' - Is this Ireland's worst road?
- Potholes, crumbling roads and flooding are just some of the treacherous road conditions that rural dwellers countrywide are faced with on a daily basis
- Tour operators threatening to withdrawn buses
- Rural residents say they are 'forgotten' and the Celtic Tiger never visited them
- Are your local roads in bad condition? Email your pictures/video to editor@farmireland.ie
Potholes are accidents waiting to happen and the problem needs to be fixed before someone gets killed, members of the rural communities across the country have warned.
Adrian Reynolds from Killeigh, Co Offaly posted a picture to his local group’s Facebook this week of potholed road outside his rural home.
The video shows Adrian struggling to drive through the crumbling road as it is covered with potholes and water on both sides.
“In Ireland we are meant to drive on the left of the road, but here we drive on what’s left,” Adrian told FarmIreland.ie. “It’s pure rubble on the road now. It’s crumbling and all that’s left is muck, gravel and water.
"It’s a fairly extreme situation all over Offaly. The freezing and wet weather we got recently has really made the conditions worse. I’m actually shocked how much it has deteroriated.”
Adrian added that "patchwork" jobs have been done to his road in recent years but wants a whole resurfacing to be done.
“It has completely crumbled and it’s the same situation when you come off all the main roads on to secondary roads, even the main street of Tullamore is in a bad way. Something has to be done soon," he urged.
Meanwhile in west and east Cork, Independent Councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said the issue of potholes in the region is “massive” and that they are “accidents waiting to happen”.