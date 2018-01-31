Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 31 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'We drive on what’s left of the road' - Is this Ireland's worst road?

  • Potholes, crumbling roads and flooding are just some of the treacherous road conditions that rural dwellers countrywide are faced with on a daily basis
  • Tour operators threatening to withdrawn buses
  • Rural residents say they are 'forgotten' and the Celtic Tiger never visited them
  • Are your local roads in bad condition? Email your pictures/video to editor@farmireland.ie
Cllr Robert Beasley beside a pothole. Photo: Domnick Walsh
Cllr Robert Beasley beside a pothole. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Claire Fox and Eoghan MacConnell

Potholes are accidents waiting to happen and the problem needs to be fixed before someone gets killed, members of the rural communities across the country have warned.

Adrian Reynolds from Killeigh, Co Offaly posted a picture to his local group’s Facebook this week of potholed road outside his rural home.

The video shows Adrian struggling to drive through the crumbling road as it is covered with potholes and water on both sides.

“In Ireland we are meant to drive on the left of the road, but here we drive on what’s left,” Adrian told FarmIreland.ie. “It’s pure rubble on the road now. It’s crumbling and all that’s left is muck, gravel and water.

Jan 2018. Killeenmore, Killeigh. In Ireland we drive on the left of the rd. Here we drive on what's left of it. John...

Posted by Killeigh Comhaltas on Saturday, January 27, 2018

"It’s a fairly extreme situation all over Offaly. The freezing and wet weather we got recently has really made the conditions worse. I’m actually shocked how much it has deteroriated.”

Adrian added that "patchwork" jobs have been done to his road  in recent years but wants a whole resurfacing to be done.

Potholes in Enniskeane, Co Cork
Potholes in Enniskeane, Co Cork

“It has completely crumbled and it’s the same situation when you come off all the main roads on to secondary roads, even the main street of Tullamore is in a bad way. Something has to be done soon," he urged.

Meanwhile in west and east Cork, Independent Councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said the issue of potholes in the region is “massive” and that they are “accidents waiting to happen”.

Also Read

“Areas in east Cork like Midleton, Youghal, Killeagh and Castlemartyr are getting worse and worse and west Cork is also problematic. The roads haven’t been touched in so long. We need the problem to be fixed before someone is killed," she said.

The poor condition of some of North Kerry's roads could have a disastrous impact on the region's potential as a tourist destination, and funding is needed for the area's road network to bring it to a par with the rest of the county, Councillor Robert Beasley told the Kerryman recently.

"Tour operators are threatening to withdraw their buses from travelling to Ballybunion Golf Club as a result of travelling the Dale Road," he said. "It's like a sand-castle, the way it's cracking. The people are fearful of what may happen there, he said.
 

In response to Councillor Robert Beasley's concerns, Kerry County Council admitted there are significant sections of road in the county in need of repair and improvement, but added that most funding for such works is provided by the government and has reduced greatly over the last decade.

Wheelchair Access

Josephine Carroll, who works in Tipperary town for the Irish Wheelchair Association said she can’t remember the last time the main street was resurfaced and said it’s affecting the accessibility of the town for wheelchair users.

“The whole main street and surrounding area of Tipp town is covered in potholes. I don’t remember the last time the main street was tarred," she pointed out.

"I work for the Irish Wheelchair Association, so I’m coming at this issue with two hearts- road safety and accessibility for people who use wheelchairs. At present access is very bad. In this day and age everyone should have access," she said.

Potholes in Tipperary Town
Potholes in Tipperary Town

In the west, Manus O’Connaire of N59 Action Campaign Group in Connemara, Co Galway said residents feel “forgotten”, as they’ve contacted Minister Shane Ross numerous times over what they say are dangerous road conditions since they set up their group in June 2016 but have received no reply.

"There’s a lack of funding. This should’ve been done when the money was there but in my opinion the Celtic Tiger never came to Connemara. We want emergency funding to be made available but we’ve got no reply from Shane Ross," said the Carna native.

Potholes in Connemara
Potholes in Connemara

"There’s a big concern at the moment. It’s an epidemic and we really feel as if we’ve been forgotten about."

Fianna Fail TD for Roscommon-Galway, Eugene Murphy said conditions in particular on the Roscommon and Athlone Road are “deplorable”.

“Rural roads are a mess in Roscommon and all over the west and midlands. There’s been few dry days since July and the roads have become really damaged," he said.

“I know that authorities are working hard and a lot of the behind the scene work can’t be seen due to the terrible weather, but it needs to be solved soon."

Earlier this week, the Minister Minister for Transport Shane Ross today announced details of a €417m investment programme for 2018 for regional and local roads.

Overall, 2018 will see a funding increase of about 29pc, and said that while the funding in 2018 will largely continue to support the maintenance of our current regional road network, expenditure on road improvements projects is expected to increase to about €50m.

"A significant number of these projects have a safety focus, including the L2119 Bawnmore realignment in County Galway, the upgrade of R420 at Kilmullen in Laois, Fintra Bridge in Donegal, Robeen Cross junction improvement, County Mayo and R755 Calary Road realignment in County Wicklow.”

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

TWAC 2017

Young dairy farmer member of fastest Irish team to cross the Atlantic in...
Stock picture

Gardaí describe attack on 91-year-old at a rural farmhouse as 'heinous and...

WATCH: Audi driver steals bag of spuds left on top of owner's car at local shop
The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Minister claims 300 farms a week are getting access to high-speed...

'There’s no way this line will be built' – Anti pylon groups vow to oppose...
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable
Eddie Flanagan with his Hereford cattle at his farm in Tulsk, Co Roscommon; (below) his son Edward with purebred Texel sheep Photo: Declan Gilmore.

'Most of us in the west have to rely on off-farm jobs'


Top Stories

Stock Image: PA

Call for clarity on how huge outbreak of TB in Kerry broke out
Applications for the subsidy are now on the Department's website.

Farmers warned of 'questionable fodder quality' in fodder subsidy scheme
The Arla dairy will become a zero carbon milk processing facility

Dairy firm Arla ups investments to meet emerging market demand
A sign reading

EU offers more access for South American beef in bid to seal trade deal
24/1/2018 Sticking together at Athenry Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

The squeeze is on as the factories shave beef prices
Stock Picture.

Irish grain must be marketed in a more 'aggressive' fashion
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens