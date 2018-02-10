'We are not anti-farmer - it's about animal rights'

Veganism is the practice of not eating meat or consuming animal-based products. While Bord Bia estimates that only 2pc of the 8pc non-meat eaters in Ireland follow a vegan diet, veganism has become a contentious issue in the past year, partly due to the provocative 'Go Vegan World' advertising campaign.

Farm leaders were unimpressed by the campaign which portrayed conventional farming as inhumane. However, most vegans would maintain that they are not anti-farmer.

Farmer's son Declan Bowens is a vegan who runs the Back into Daylight Animal Sanctuary in Navan, Co Meath. He told the Farming Independent that he's not anti-farmer, he just doesn't agree with the lives "animals are forced to live" on Irish farms. "I'm not against farmers. My nephew is a drystock farmer and although I don't agree with his practices, we still get on. It's about the treatment of animals and their lifestyle. Bulls are castrated and cows are constantly made pregnant.

"In my opinion, it's cruel and very traumatic for the animals," he said. "In this day and age when there's so much more potential for soya to be grown in Ireland, there's no excuse and the Government should give more supports." Westmeath sheep farmer and Farming Independent columnist John Fagan thinks the suggestion that Irish farmers are cruel to their animals is "abhorrent" and that farm organisations need to "step up to the plate" to tackle false messages that are being spread about Irish farming.