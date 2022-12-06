Farming

‘We are an example of a success story for immigration… we can give refugees hope’ – the story of Ireland’s Palatines

The Palatines were Ireland’s first refugees and played a big role in modernising Irish farming – and they feel they way they have integrated into their communities can give hope to more recent immigrants

300 years and counting: Austin Bovenizer at the Irish Palatine Centre in Rathkeale, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney Expand
Linen at the centre Expand
Exhibits at the Palatine Centre include swords and pictures Expand
A replica of a traditional Palatine couple Expand
More memorabilia Expand
Austin with exhibits in the Irish Palatine centre Expand
Switzer's on Grafton St in 1972 Expand

300 years and counting: Austin Bovenizer at the Irish Palatine Centre in Rathkeale, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney

Linen at the centre

Exhibits at the Palatine Centre include swords and pictures

A replica of a traditional Palatine couple

More memorabilia

Austin with exhibits in the Irish Palatine centre

Switzer's on Grafton St in 1972

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Travel the roads around Rathkeale in Co Limerick, and you’ll find some remarkable surnames.... Bovenizer, Ruttle, Teskey, Delmege, Shier.

These are the descendants of Ireland’s first refugees —Palatines from the area we now know as Germany. Their story isn’t commonly known, yet the community left an indelible imprint on Irish agriculture.

