‘We are an example of a success story for immigration… we can give refugees hope’ – the story of Ireland’s Palatines

Travel the roads around Rathkeale in Co Limerick, and you’ll find some remarkable surnames.... Bovenizer, Ruttle, Teskey, Delmege, Shier.

These are the descendants of Ireland’s first refugees —Palatines from the area we now know as Germany. Their story isn’t commonly known, yet the community left an indelible imprint on Irish agriculture.

Much like the Ukrainians seeking shelter on our shores today, the Palatines were fleeing one of Europe’s wars.

“During the 30 Years War, (French king) Louis XIV invaded Palatine and implemented a scorched earth policy — confiscating houses and crops. This was continuously going on,” explains Austin Bovenizer, chair of the Irish Palatine Association.

The Palatines were shipped initially to London and then over 800 families, comprising more than 3,000 people, were sent on to Ireland between September 1709 and January 1710.

Most left again within a few years, for England or America, but 150 families settled in Rathkeale, Co Limerick and thrived. A second successful settlement of Palatine families took hold near Gorey in Co Wexford around the same period.

Austin with exhibits in the Irish Palatine centre

Austin with exhibits in the Irish Palatine centre

The case for immigration has changed little over the decades: openness to newcomers is morally right, economically beneficial and culturally enriching.

This was the partly motivation of the landlords who received Palatines, although their attitude was more born of self-interest.

“Ireland was under English rule. The landlords here decided it might be a good idea to take some of these people,” says Austin.

“England was only interested in settling Protestants... Catholics were given a choice to return to Germany, join the army or convert to Protestantism.

“They had to agree to become members of the Anglican Church of Ireland. They had to agree to be loyal to the British crown. As far as they were concerned, Ireland was part of England. They had no concept of the political situation.”

Linen at the centre

Linen at the centre

Economics was also involved, and the Palatines had their heart set on acquiring land and owning their own farms, Austin explains.

“They were taken to Ireland, disbursed to various estates around the country and became unhappy very quickly because they didn’t get what they had been promised,” he says.

“Two landlords that did give what was promised were Thomas Southwell in Rathkeale and Abel Ram in Gorey.

“Southwell initially took 10 families, but he later went around the country and gathered up Palatines that weren’t happy. He extended his original first settlement and created two other settlements.

“Southwell’s motivation was really to better his land. He knew the Palatines had skills. He was interested in starting a linen industry in Rathkeale; he built a mill, and the Palatines supported that by growing flax,” he says.

Each Palatine family got 8ac of land at preferential rent to the local inhabitants and were given three life leases, something that was not open to local Catholics under the Penal Laws.

“The land that they got was not farmland,” says Austin. “It was land that they had to clear, add dykes, bridges, drains etc. In some places, there were stipulations that if they hadn’t so much land cleared every year, there would be penalties.”

A replica of a traditional Palatine couple

A replica of a traditional Palatine couple

Much like today, the influx of foreign people caused tension among the local population.

“Initially, they were hated because they were seen as English settlers, but as time moved on because they were just ordinary people and their holdings were quite small, and they didn’t get into conflicts with people, they came to be admired as calm and measured people,” says Austin.

“There were no Irish people put off the land. It was not being farmed. They kept their opinions to themselves.”

The Palatines were noted for their knowledge of agriculture and brought to Ireland an understanding of crop rotation, the housing of animals over the winter and the mechanisation of farming.

As opposed to the traditional Irish ‘lazy bed’ method of planting potatoes, the Palatines employed a hopper on their ploughs, drill planting their potatoes in rows as the land was being ploughed.

Also, instead of hand hoeing, they are said to have pioneered the use of horse-drawn cultivators.

“The Famine was not life and death to them. It was just the loss of one crop to them,” Austin says, adding that they had a diversity of crops and fruit orchards that “softened the blow of the Famine” in the area.

The Palatines’ reputation as top farmers continued for generations after their arrival, with the Earl of Dunraven in 1865 writing: “Observations of the superior management and thriftiness of the Palatines are applicable to the present day...

“The Palatines have lost something of their original German character, and the Irish have, on the other had, adopted some of the improved agricultural practice of their neighbours.”

In later years, many Palatines moved away from agriculture to other trades and industries in Ireland, most notably the Switzer family, who came to own Dublin’s largest Department store, now Brown Thomas.

Switzer's on Grafton St in 1972

Switzer's on Grafton St in 1972

“After the first three lives and the leases were up for renewal, the sons of the original landlords had taken over, and the landowners wanted more money, the rent was going up four-fold and it was becoming not feasible,” Austin says, adding that at this time many emigrated to North America, again bringing their cultures and traditions with them.

Austin explains that many of the Palatines who originally came to Ireland were Lutheran and had to become members of the Anglican church.

“They were promised a prayer book would be translated into German for them, but it didn’t happen,” he says. “They were promised German pastors and it didn’t happen, so they kind of fell away from the Church of Ireland.”

In 1756, John Wesley, an English cleric who led of a revival movement within the Church of England known as Methodism, visited the Palatine community in Rathkeale.

“He was travelling around Ireland and England preaching in the markets and the fairs,” says Austin. “He was a charismatic man. The Palatines got very enthusiastic about Methodism, and Wesley was a great admirer of the Palatines.”

Austin says the Irish Palatines are credited with bringing Methodism to America, with the congregation in the USA now said to total 12 million.

Like today, integrating with the general population as refugees and immigrants was difficult for the Palatines.

More memorabilia

More memorabilia

“When they arrived, they must have been like aliens to the locals,” says Austin. “The Palatinate is regarded as the sunniest part of Germany and they would have looked quite tanned.

“The Palatines spoke German, their neighbours spoke Irish, and their landlord spoke English.

“Even up to my own childhood, we were are still quite separated. Much of what we did was done through the church — our schools, our socialising.

“That, of course, meant they mixed with a lot of other English speakers.

“Initially, it would only have been Palatine-to-Palatine marriages but as time went on it was Palatine to other settlers brought in by the English.”

Exhibits at the Palatine Centre include swords and pictures

Exhibits at the Palatine Centre include swords and pictures

Nowadays, there is little to differentiate the Palatines from their neighbours other than their distinctive surnames, unique heritage and a strong sense of community.

However, they too are not immune to the negative side of integration issues, Austin says.

“I’ve been told, ‘we don’t want your kind here’, and I would be seventh-generation Irish.

“I’ve often said I would like to do a talk to refugees about the fact that these Palatines came here. Perhaps it would give them some kind of hope.

“Refugees can bring in other skills and ideas and enrich society. I think we are an example of a success story for immigration.”