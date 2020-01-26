Carla says: "We always wanted to live in the countryside but with our jobs, it just isn't possible. So we plan to divide our time between Dublin and a house in the country, once the renovation is complete and, down the line, move there full-time.

The pair moved to Ireland from Portugal 13 years ago and currently rent a home in the Dublin suburb of Blackrock. Carla, who works at Maynooth University, says she and Miguel believe that even "a normal two-bed house in Dublin would be silly money" and that buying in parts of the commuter belt where they could afford a home would reduce their quality of life because it would necessitate so much travel.

They have plans on doing up an old cottage and farmhouse in Co Sligo, but they are on a strict budget, so have taken courses that will enable them to carry out all of the renovations themselves.

"For us, it's about the way of life - being able to grow your own food, being able to live closer to nature, to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world, as well as the freedom and the peace. Our main hobbies include hiking and foraging, so this is like the hippy dream."

Carla and Miguel recently went sale agreed on a 1930s farmhouse they are planning to move into, along with its adjacent 19th-century stone cottage, as well as building a connection between the two structures.

The overhaul will involve removing cement render from the clay bricks of the farmhouse, removing carpets and lino to expose the wooden floorboards beneath, and replacing a 1960s kitchen extension. The stone cottage, which had been used as a boiler room, had been plastered with earth from a nearby field.

"We want to be faithful to what was there, reuse the plaster, and whitewash the walls," Carla says.

As well as reading books and joining groups devoted to traditional Irish building methods, the couple has already taken a cob-building course with Sligo architect Féile Butler - known for her hand-built home Mud and Wood - as well as courses in timber-frame building, permaculture, and sustainable farming.

The pair intend on following a sustainable approach throughout the entire process, right up to installing PV panels and wind turbines to generate electricity.

"Hopefully, the work will be at a stage in September or October where we can move furniture in," Carla says.

Irish Independent