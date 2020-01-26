'We always wanted to live in the countryside, but with our jobs it just isn't possible'

 

Carla Ferreira and her husband Miguel Pereira live in Dublin and are buying a cottage in Co Sligo. Photo: Bryan Meade
Carla Ferreira and her husband Miguel Pereira live in Dublin and are buying a cottage in Co Sligo. Photo: Bryan Meade

Carla Ferreira, a 40-year-old academic, and her husband, Miguel Pereira, a 44-year-old software developer, certainly haven't scrimped on their preparations to buy their first home. Their budget is €479,000.

They have plans on doing up an old cottage and farmhouse in Co Sligo, but they are on a strict budget, so have taken courses that will enable them to carry out all of the renovations themselves.

The pair moved to Ireland from Portugal 13 years ago and currently rent a home in the Dublin suburb of Blackrock. Carla, who works at Maynooth University, says she and Miguel believe that even "a normal two-bed house in Dublin would be silly money" and that buying in parts of the commuter belt where they could afford a home would reduce their quality of life because it would necessitate so much travel.

Carla says: "We always wanted to live in the countryside but with our jobs, it just isn't possible. So we plan to divide our time between Dublin and a house in the country, once the renovation is complete and, down the line, move there full-time.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"For us, it's about the way of life - being able to grow your own food, being able to live closer to nature, to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world, as well as the freedom and the peace. Our main hobbies include hiking and foraging, so this is like the hippy dream."

Carla and Miguel recently went sale agreed on a 1930s farmhouse they are planning to move into, along with its adjacent 19th-century stone cottage, as well as building a connection between the two structures.

The overhaul will involve removing cement render from the clay bricks of the farmhouse, removing carpets and lino to expose the wooden floorboards beneath, and replacing a 1960s kitchen extension. The stone cottage, which had been used as a boiler room, had been plastered with earth from a nearby field.

"We want to be faithful to what was there, reuse the plaster, and whitewash the walls," Carla says.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

As well as reading books and joining groups devoted to traditional Irish building methods, the couple has already taken a cob-building course with Sligo architect Féile Butler - known for her hand-built home Mud and Wood - as well as courses in timber-frame building, permaculture, and sustainable farming.

The pair intend on following a sustainable approach throughout the entire process, right up to installing PV panels and wind turbines to generate electricity.

"Hopefully, the work will be at a stage in September or October where we can move furniture in," Carla says.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

Thomas Reid

Farmer to challenge plans for Intel’s €3.6bn expansion
John and Mary Sheehan launching the annual Sunrise Tractor run to raise funds for mental health services. Photo by Christy Riordan

Farmers need to look after their mental health
Pat Lalor, chairman of the Project committee, Michael Duignan, RTE's Ella McSweeney, Charlie Redmond and Larry Fleming, (president of Tullamore Lions Club at the launch of Hooves 4 Hospice)

Wanted: farmers to help raise funds for midlands Hospice
(Stock picture)

Concern over inbreeding levels in racehorses
Blaze: Firefighters tackle one of the massive bush fires engulfing New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via AP

'Several fires are completely out of control - Three farmers Down...
Stock photo

Young man accused of trespassing in farm sheds claimed he was having romantic...
Farming life: Jack Smyth with his cows

Rare Breed: The trials and tribulations of three Northern Ireland farming...


Top Stories

McCormick X7.624 VT-Drive

A new range of more powerful stepless transmission tractors were represented...
Pottinger's Alpha Motion Pro disc mower headstock allows the entire carrier frame to adapt to ground contours.

Kuhn launches new range or large square balers
Forestry

Lack of income and funding after initial crop holding back forestry
Campaign trail: Joe O’Brien from the Green Party meets Imelda Natin with her dogs Sophie and Suzie in Malahide village. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Spare some time for canvassers - they are the foot soldiers of our democracy
Stock image

Farmers can save a small fortune with entrepreneur tax relief on land...
Campaign trail: Joe O’Brien from the Green Party meets Imelda Natin with her dogs Sophie and Suzie in Malahide village. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Spare some time for canvassers - they are the foot soldiers of our democracy
Raymond de Vere Hunt with some of his pedigree polled Hereford's at his farm in Dualla, Cashel.

Historic day as Tipperary herd makes waves across the water