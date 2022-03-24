Waterford farmer delighted to welcome Prince Charles to visit despite being in the "middle of calving season"

Despite being in the "middle of calving season", farmer Shane Fitzgerald was "delighted" to welcome Prince Charles onto his farm today.

The dairy farmer who is milking 200 cows on the family farm near Portlaw, said Prince Charles told him he was impressed with the environmental measures Shane has implemented on the farm, including the planting of hedges to provide cover for nesting birds and protecting waterways.

"He recognised we are trying to do our best (to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions), and it is going to take time for all farmers to become carbon neutral, but I think it's important that people recognise that farmers are trying to do the right thing.

Prince Charles told Shane that he'd spent his life "trying to get people to plant hedges" after being shown the range of hedgerows that have been planted on the farm in recent years to improve biodiversity.

The farm is also home to a flock of whooper swans every winter and spring. Shane has also incorporated wildflower banks and maintained pastures with a variety of grasses to improve biodiversity.

The family also gave Charles honey produced from beehives on the farm. "A friend of mine is a beekeeper, and he has hives here on the farm. It's Kilmagemogue honey. He was delighted, and only for we ran out of time, he was going to come in for a cup of tea as well."

Shane heard a couple of weeks ago that VIP could be visiting but wasn't sure the visit would go ahead until recent days. "I think this is the first time he's visited a private farm before, it's always been a research farm, not a working farm like this.

"All year-round, we always try and keep things looking nice, and there's a lot of people come onto the farm..we are always aware that the farm is looking well for people.

"It's all about public perception...there is so much negativity in farming and we get so much bad press in relation to the environment. We have 200 cows on the farm, and a lot of people say that's an industrial farm or a factory farm. It's very much not the case. There's no such thing as an industrial farm in Ireland. We're all family farms, and I always say we're all custodians of the land. Every one of us wants to leave the farm in a better place for the next generation, leave the land in a better place for the next generation."

"I'm always trying to bridge that gap between the public and farming, and something like today was a huge opportunity to do that."

Shane took over the running of the family farm in 2016 and today farms with his partner Kate and father John, said it was a "proud day for the family and the whole agricultural industry".