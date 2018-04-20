Farm Ireland
WATCH: These cows jump for joy after seeing grass for the first time in months

Jack Webb

The animals are outside again after being kept indoors due to wet weather

A herd of cows has been filmed supposedly jumping with joy as they venture outside for the first time in nine months at a farm in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Due to wet weather, and fears the soaked ground could cause the animals harm, the cattle had been kept inside by farmer Steven Houston since July 2017.

The clip, which shows the group cautiously heading out onto the lush grass before bounding off, was originally posted to Facebook where it was viewed more than 75,000 times.

Delighted social media users commented on the video in their hundreds.

