A spokesperson for Parents Association St. Brendan's Boys School said that it is an annual there is an annual Christmas Draw to raise funds for activities for the boys at the school and Santa comes along every year to help out with the draw.

This year the school is hoping to install a basketball swing and all the prizes were donated by local shops and businesses.

Santa though arrived in style on the Fendt tractor that was supplied by Atkins Farm Machinery in Birr and he helped pick tickets along with some boys.