Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 4 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Officer's close encounter with angry cow while assisting a motorist

Officers in Texas have released footage of a cow running into their police car.

Emily Chudy

Dashcam footage from Texas police shows a close encounter between a patrol car and an angry cow.

A Harris County deputy was patrolling the roads when he stopped to assist motorists involved in an apparent traffic accident. Footage shows a cow then running towards the police vehicle.

The cow was seen charging at the deputies, who quickly moved out of the way to avoid the animal before it ran away.

The footage now has 21,000 views on the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton Facebook page.

Police said: “During the regular eight-hour shift we encounter the good, the bad, and the big.

“We can handle criminals with no problem, but when it comes to livestock… it’s no bull!”

Officers reassured the public that no animals, humans or patrol cars were harmed in the encounter.

Also Read

Press Association

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Laura Cable (left) working on the farm in New Zealand

'Being a female farmer were never a "thing" until I moved to Ireland - it’s so...
Sarah O'Dwyer at Troytown Greyabbey in Kildare

Meet the Tipperary equine vet during foaling time in Kildare
Paula Hynes pictured with a kid goat in Kenya

Meet the Irish dairy farmer who went to live with Maasai women in Kenya
Mary McEvoy. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Mary McEvoy: Exploiting farmers who are in crisis is a moral issue - this...
Jill Barrett

Teddies at the ready for fundraising tractor run
Sod's law: Mick Looney with fellow turf cutters in Moanveanlagh Bog, about 6km from Listowel in Co Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Turf wars: 'There won't be any ­heritage if the cutting ban isn't...
Castle Island, Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Opinion: Reconnecting with nature is so much more than a walk in the park


Top Stories

An aerial view of the farm in Ballybane near Liscarroll in north Cork

Massive interest expected in 215ac farm in north Cork with dairy...
Poor weather, higher input costs, and price volatility continue to hammer the tillage sector

Extraordinary times call for urgent action in tillage sector
Cameras will have to be present in every abattoir in England in all areas where live animals are present.

CCTV becomes legal requirement in all English abattoirs
25/4/2018 Elphin Special Sale of Bullock and Heifers Lot Number 12B Weight 565K DOB 24/2/16 Breed CH Sex Heifer Price €1260 Photo Brian Farrell

Weak demand hits maiden suckler heifer sale
John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary.

John Large: Mastitis rises as wet ground puts squeeze on our ewes
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hogan slams Rees-Mogg suggestion UK should slap tariffs on Irish beef
Farmer Packie Donnelly at his farm in Ballymena

Why this farmer plans to sell his three farms and retire by the age of 60