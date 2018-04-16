Watch: How paramedics deal with a farm emergency

With an increasing number of agricultural accidents, Athlone based air ambulance Advanced Paramedic Paul Traynor is deployed to a farm in the North East where a half tonne hay bale has fallen on top of a farmer in his tractor.

Arriving on the scene the crew quickly realise that the patient has suffered neck injuries and must move fast to remove him, as further hay bales hang precariously over their heads.

TV3's critically acclaimed TV show Ireland’s Paramedics is produced in conjunction with the HSE National Ambulance Service.Nobber Fire Service and Navan Fire Service also assist in the call.