Watch: How paramedics deal with a farm emergency
Watch how emergency crews respond to a farm accident in Meath, where a bale has fallen on top of a tractor.
With an increasing number of agricultural accidents, Athlone based air ambulance Advanced Paramedic Paul Traynor is deployed to a farm in the North East where a half tonne hay bale has fallen on top of a farmer in his tractor.
Arriving on the scene the crew quickly realise that the patient has suffered neck injuries and must move fast to remove him, as further hay bales hang precariously over their heads.
TV3's critically acclaimed TV show Ireland’s Paramedics is produced in conjunction with the HSE National Ambulance Service.Nobber Fire Service and Navan Fire Service also assist in the call.
From falls, trips and spills to time critical medical emergencies, this episode of Ireland’s Paramedics is full of highs and lows of what emergency crews have to deal with daily.
The incredible real life footage shows the crew landing in the field where the accident had occurred and deal with the farmer who had been hit by the bale.
The full episode can be found on TV3's player here.