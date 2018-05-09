A Llama in Limerick city has been taken into foster care after hundreds of social media users expressed concern for its wellbeing over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Watch: Happy Limerick Llama looking for a new home after being rescued

This was after a video circulated on social media of a man in the north side of the city riding on the llama’s back at speed for around a minute before falling off.

The video, which has been viewed more than 75,000 times, comes after Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW) showed a llama being ridden by a youth grappling around the animal’s neck, outside a derelict house in a city estate. LAW Chairperson Marian Fitzgibbon said the llama, a desert animal, has been taken into foster care but they are looking to find a permanent home for the llama.

Update on the Llama. The Llama is well settled and is very happy in his new foster home. Thank you for all the support and help in his rescue. Posted by Limerick Animal Welfare on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Approximately €450 was raised by a number of people to purchase the llama from the owners and it is understood that some of the money will be donated to Pieta House and Milford Hospice. The public was so incensed by the earlier video that more than 500 complaints were made to Law, and Mayorstone gardai received numerous complaints in relation to the llama.

The llama being loaded into the horsebox. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)