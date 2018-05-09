Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Happy Limerick Llama looking for a new home after being rescued

The llama on its way to a foster home. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)
The llama on its way to a foster home. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

A Llama in Limerick city has been taken into foster care after hundreds of social media users expressed concern for its wellbeing over the Bank Holiday weekend.

This was after a video circulated on social media of a man in the north side of the city riding on the llama’s back at speed for around a minute before falling off.

The video, which has been viewed more than 75,000 times, comes after Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW) showed a llama being ridden by a youth grappling around the animal’s neck, outside a derelict house in a city estate.

LAW Chairperson Marian Fitzgibbon said the llama, a desert animal, has been taken into foster care but they are looking to find a permanent home for the llama.

Update on the Llama. The Llama is well settled and is very happy in his new foster home. Thank you for all the support and help in his rescue.

Posted by Limerick Animal Welfare on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Approximately €450 was raised by a number of people to purchase the llama from the owners  and it is understood that some of the money will be donated to Pieta House and Milford Hospice.

The public was so incensed by the earlier video that more than 500 complaints were made to Law, and Mayorstone gardai received numerous complaints in relation to the llama.

The llama being loaded into the horsebox. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)
The llama being loaded into the horsebox. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)

But Ms Fitzgibbon said that the exotic animal is “in very good condition. If you were to get a vet out to look at that llama, A-one condition.

“We have been in touch with that llama since we were first made aware that it was in Limerick. We have been checking on the llama for a couple of weeks.

Also Read

"Anytime we checked the llama, it was okay, we couldn’t see any injuries on it. We cannot intervene in an animal welfare case, especially at a weekend when there is no help, or we can go in if the animal is in really bad condition.

“But when we see an animal, with good weight on, good coat, looking relaxed and happy when we go to visit it, well, we have no grounds for seizure. We don’t have those powers anymore.”

Limerick Animal Welfare facilitated the handing over the animal on Monday afternoon, she said.

“When we would go out subsequently, it had good shelter, it had water, it was in a good situation any time we saw it.”

She said that because the llama comes from the camel family, it is not given equine protection that horses, donkeys and ponies have.

Law shared a picture of the llama in a horse trailer, on Facebook stating: “Llama looks like he is smiling as he leaves Limerick for his second chance.”

The Limerick llama as it heads to a foster home. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)
The Limerick llama as it heads to a foster home. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)

For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Kerry TD brothers Danny and Michael Healy-Rae in the Dáil

If all 'drink link' services were given to Kerry it wouldn't be enough for the...

Revealed: The 50 bus routes under new 'drink link' plan for rural Ireland
Shane Ross aims to help rural drinkers. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

State-funded 'drink-link' bus will service 50 rural communities
At times, concern for the animals will even supersede that for the family. Stock image.

Opinion: 'Farmers love their animals....but it's not said often enough'
The horse whisperer: Conor Kerlin taking part in a hippotherapy session with facilitator Clare McMonagle

How the healing power of horses is treating injuries and disabilities

Watch: Officer's close encounter with angry cow while assisting a motorist
Laura Cable (left) working on the farm in New Zealand

'Being a female farmer were never a "thing" until I moved to Ireland - it’s so...


Top Stories

Stock image

How to calculate now how much silage you will need next winter
File photo

Why Irish fields could soon be filled with grass fit for footballers
(stock image)

Elderly farmer fined for neglect of cattle but neighbour intervenes to help...
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Photo: Reuters

Gove snubs Brexit meeting with Creed for a second time
Sheep in Manorhamilton Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints
Stock image

Farmers 'need more low-cost loans'

Milk production controls 'inevitable' to counter price volatility