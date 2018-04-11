Watch: Fodder crisis song a hit across the country

The two's 'Fodder Crisis Song' tells the story of a farmer who bought some bales on Monday and Tuesday, before feeding beet pulp and ration and now wondering how he's going to pay for all the feed.

And now needing 'about a million quid' to pay for all the bales, the farmer turns to the Lotto, while the stress is keeping him up at night and he takes to writing to the Pope to solve the crisis.

Despite the seriousness of the situation around the country, the duo's catchy tune has proved a hit with farmers!