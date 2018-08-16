Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 16 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Could hammer-less staples change the way you fence?

The Gaffer Staple
The Gaffer Staple
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

The Inventions Arena draws out the curiosity and inventor in every one of us, and it's a must-visit area for everyone at the Tullamore Show. This year a total fund of €2,500 in prize money was up for grabs, provided by three sponsors; the Farming Independent, WR Shaw, and Glenngorey Pumps Ltd.

The inventions at Tullamore are usually borne out of necessity on farms. The people I met all had an infectious enthusiasm in the search for the perfect invention. This year the standard was noticeably higher, with strong farm safety and labour-saving flavours to the inventions that did well.

Judges I spoke to at the show commented on the professional presentation of the inventions, with some of the designs already patent approved and ready for market.

First place in the Inventions in Home and Leisure category went to Lurgin, Co Armagh man Falkiner Small for his Hammer-less Staple idea, known as The Gaffer Staple. Falkiner’s idea allows you to fasten wire without the need for a hammer, making fencing a simple single-handed operation rather than a two-man job.

By using a battery-operated drill, a magnetic screw holder, a pozi-drive screw and a Gaffer Staple, fencing jobs can be done in double quick time.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

IFA pigmeat farmers highlighting the amount of non Bord Bia quality assured pigmeat products in Supervalu. Pic: IFA

Pig farmers target Supervalu over level of non-quality assured pigmeat on...
Michael D’Arcy . Photo: Tom Burke

Farmers hit out at Minister who says vulture funds are easier to deal...
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Pictures: Better quality animals drive on the cattle prices' rally
Brendan Gildea on his organic farm in Dunmore in Co. Galway. Photo: David Walsh

'We aim for four cuts of red clover silage each year'
Up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) BESTPIX

GALLERY: Lairg market in Scotland hosts the annual lamb sale, one of the...
Anna Truesdale runs a dairy and sheep farm with her father.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet the young woman running a dairy and sheep...
Stock Image

Farmers cancelling holidays to battle the fodder crisis