A cattle lorry caused much consternation on the streets of Castlebar, Co Mayo on Monday when it got stuck in the busy town centre.

Watch: Cattle lorry gets stuck on this busy street

A video published by The Connaght Telegraph newspaper shows the lorry which has two trailers struggle to turn the corner at Ellison Street in Castlebar.

The video has received over 31,000 views on the newspaper's Facebook page.

The lorry eventually made the turn down Castle Street and turned toward Barrack Bridge.

According to locals, trucks, lorries and HGVs regularly get stuck in the town centre. Locals have called for signs to be erected to divert such vehicles from the town centre.