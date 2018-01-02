WATCH: Big tracks to follow....Farmers enter wedding the only way they know how!
While vintage cars and limos are usually the first mode of transport a couple travel in following their wedding ceremony, one pair of newlyweds recently ditched tradition and opted for a silage harvester to make their entrance.
Damien and Emma Dunne travelled to their wedding reception in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, Co Tipperary in a John Deere silage harvester last Saturday, 30 December.
Damien, of Dunne Agri contractors in Nenagh told FarmIreland while his wife was initially slow to come on board to the idea of making their entrance in a silage harvester, he said she soon came round to it.
“She was a bit slow at the start but she really enjoyed it. It was the one thing I was allowed have in the wedding but it actually made the day. It got a brilliant reaction from guests and the hotel was really into the idea when we told them,” he said.
“I wanted to travel in a silage harvester as it’s part of my work and we felt it would be something different to the usual fancy cars you’d see.”
The couple have been together for five years and are due to take the more typical honeymoon route when they embark on a Caribbean Cruise this Friday.