WATCH: Big tracks to follow....Farmers enter wedding the only way they know how!

Damien and Emma Dunne travelled to their wedding reception in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, Co Tipperary in a John Deere silage harvester last Saturday, 30 December.

Damien, of Dunne Agri contractors in Nenagh told FarmIreland while his wife was initially slow to come on board to the idea of making their entrance in a silage harvester, he said she soon came round to it.

“She was a bit slow at the start but she really enjoyed it. It was the one thing I was allowed have in the wedding but it actually made the day. It got a brilliant reaction from guests and the hotel was really into the idea when we told them,” he said.