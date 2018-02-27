Watch: Adorable seven-month-old calf thinks she is a dog

Harveigh is a seven-month-old rescue cow, taken in by a family in Fulshear, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

Harveigh is a seven-month-old rescue cow, taken in by a family in Fulshear, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

And Harveigh isn’t like other cows. When the Cantons (47-year-old Ren, his wife Tammy, 43, and their 20-year-old son Tyler) first took her in, she lived in their laundry, played with their dogs, and drank milk from a bottle.

They came across Harveigh last August, and they suspected the calf had been born just after the hurricane had struck. When they found her she was shivering and lethargic. “[She] could not stand on her own,” Tammy told the Press Association.

“We knew she needed help very quickly.” Th calf gets wedged in a door frame For the first few months, Harveigh lived in the family home, but now she has her own pen just outside the house, which Tammy calls her “cow condo”.