Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Adorable seven-month-old calf thinks she is a dog

She was adopted by a family in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but doesn’t act like any cow they’ve ever met.

Grace Rahman

Harveigh is a seven-month-old rescue cow, taken in by a family in Fulshear, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.

And Harveigh isn’t like other cows. When the Cantons (47-year-old Ren, his wife Tammy, 43, and their 20-year-old son Tyler) first took her in, she lived in their laundry, played with their dogs, and drank milk from a bottle.

They came across Harveigh last August, and they suspected the calf had been born just after the hurricane had struck. When they found her she was shivering and lethargic.

“[She] could not stand on her own,” Tammy told the Press Association.

“We knew she needed help very quickly.”

ipanews_0dc3ca4e-ec4b-49f3-a7ab-035d171db3be_embedded366858
Th calf gets wedged in a door frame

For the first few months, Harveigh lived in the family home, but now she has her own pen just outside the house, which Tammy calls her “cow condo”.

“She does get to come inside to visit her dog friends and to have her hair brushed,” Tammy said but: “If it was up to Harveigh, she would live inside forever.”

As well as seven dogs, the family already have six cows, although owner Tammy says Harveigh doesn’t know she’s one of them.

Also Read

“She adores dogs but she is terrified of other cows,” said Tammy.

“She will cry, scream, run and kick if she is put near other cows. We are working on that by taking her to the barn to spend time around them.”

But the plan is to have her move in with the rest of their livestock eventually.

Her play time with the family dogs, including their pit bull Sealy, is now supervised due to her increasing size.

But the family keep her occupied with “new friends”, like this yoga ball.

Most of all, the family say she loves people.

“Harveigh LOVES kids,” Tammy said, “she makes people extremely happy.”

Tammy admits that Harveigh has so far been “pampered” compared to the rest of their cows.

“Our other cows are very well taken care of, but they live in the pasture and in the barn like normal cows,” she said.

“Harveigh is more like an over-sized dog.”

Press Association

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Such injuries can have serious consequences for the farmer, reducing his or her mobility and capacity to engage in farming activities.

Do you lift 50kg fertiliser bags and is it safe? New research shows back injury...

Tractor driver set to be prosecuted due to 13 unsecured bales on trailer
Mike Palmer getting feedback from a farmer's group in the Rangpur region of Bangladesh. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The Irish man who swapped the corporate world to help lift 100,000...
Mark Zuckerberg

Opinion: A tantalising glimpse of how we can live fuller lives with less
The group of Irish volunteers who travelled to Burkina Faso to build a milking parlour for the Complexe Agricole Temewe farm school in the New Year.

Equipment plea as farm school breaks new ground
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight

From a two Alpaca hobby to one of the largest herds in Ireland


Top Stories

Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'Take action': Forest Service issue highest fire warning due to dry weather
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week
When ordering fuel be sure your supplier is filling your tank with winter grade

Top tips to keep your tractor running in cold weather
The UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Farm support payments to be used to help the environment after...
David Butler lost a significant proportion of his barley harvest because of saturated fields. Image: Belfast Telegraph

'There's been hundreds of thousands of pounds lost' - Northern farmers...
Met Éireann’s warning map

'Take care of your personal safety' - Department of Agriculture issue...
The roof of Douglas Community School in Cork was blown off as Hurricane Ophelia caused massive damage. Photo: Mark Condren

Profit jumps to €50m at FBD as Storm Ophelia costs the group just €5.4m