Watch: Adorable seven-month-old calf thinks she is a dog
She was adopted by a family in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but doesn’t act like any cow they’ve ever met.
Harveigh is a seven-month-old rescue cow, taken in by a family in Fulshear, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.
And Harveigh isn’t like other cows. When the Cantons (47-year-old Ren, his wife Tammy, 43, and their 20-year-old son Tyler) first took her in, she lived in their laundry, played with their dogs, and drank milk from a bottle.
They came across Harveigh last August, and they suspected the calf had been born just after the hurricane had struck. When they found her she was shivering and lethargic.
“[She] could not stand on her own,” Tammy told the Press Association.
“We knew she needed help very quickly.”
For the first few months, Harveigh lived in the family home, but now she has her own pen just outside the house, which Tammy calls her “cow condo”.
“She does get to come inside to visit her dog friends and to have her hair brushed,” Tammy said but: “If it was up to Harveigh, she would live inside forever.”
As well as seven dogs, the family already have six cows, although owner Tammy says Harveigh doesn’t know she’s one of them.