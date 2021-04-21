Warning to farmers as skin cancer ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​detection rates here among world’s highest

Melanoma cases in Ireland have increased by more than 300pc since 1995

Ireland has one of the world’s highest detection rates for melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer.

While Australia and New Zealand have the world’s highest rate, Ireland ranked 10th in Europe and 12th in the world for detection of melanoma across both sexes.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) data showed that Ireland had 16.3 cases per 100,000 people – a ratio even above that of the UK.

Norway and Denmark ranked as having Europe’s highest detection rates for melanoma.

The revelation came as farming and construction industry groups have launched a health awareness campaign focused on the threat posed by skin cancer.

Central Statistics Office figures indicated that one in four skin-cancer related deaths in Ireland occurred in people connected to farming, construction, fishing and outdoor work.

The 2018 figures indicated that prolonged exposure to sunlight and UV radiation – often without adequate protection – is a major factor.

Teagasc will tomorrow host a special webinar for farmers and those working in the farming sector to outline the risks associated with unprotected exposure to the sun.

Almost 1,000 people are now diagnosed on average each month with various forms of skin cancer in Ireland.

Four people die on average each week because of skin cancer. The Irish Cancer Society revealed that the number of melanoma cases in Ireland has increased by more than 300pc since 1995.



Irish Independent