Warning over danger posed by fallen trees after Storm Lorenzo

(Stock image)
(Stock image)
Workers have been urged to pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees when Storm Lorenzo passes the country on Thursday evening.

With winds of up to 120kph forecast for Ireland today, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is warning that dangers linger long after an extreme weather event passes, especially for those using chainsaws.

The orange weather warning in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm today (Thursday) until 3am Friday is expected to result in damage and fallen trees.

Many workers particularly those involved in storm repair, construction, farming and transportation will be facing increased hazards.

Unfortunately, two people lost their lives during Storm Ophelia while cutting and clearing windblown trees.
The HSA has issued a warning to anyone planning on using a chainsaw to cut down fallen trees.

Urging them to take extra caution and to leave chainsaw use to the experts, HSA assistant chief executive Mark Cullen, said: “Many owners of chainsaws only use them occasionally and may lack the training, experience and knowledge required for certain tasks.

“As most trees are still in full leaf, there is a high risk that there will be a significant number of fallen trees and branches as a result of the high winds. Windblown trees are particularly dangerous and unpredictable and should only be dealt with by competent and experienced chainsaw operators,” he added.

