Warning: Graphic images - donkeys found in 'horrendous' condition

An Irish animal sanctuary has accepted 16 donkeys for rehabilitation from Mayo where they were found frozen, starving and ill in a water-logged field.

One animal welfare official who examined the donkeys in the field in south Mayo described their condition as "absolutely horrendous" and revealed the half-rotten carcass of a donkey was discovered nearby.

Department of Agriculture inspectors were alerted and they contacted The Donkey Sanctuary in Cork for help. The Liscarroll-based charity agreed to accept the 16 donkeys and they were transported to Cork for care.

All 16 are now undergoing veterinary care and careful rehabilitation given their starved and neglected condition. Donkey Sanctuary welfare advisor, David Walsh, said the donkeys were so badly malnourished they had resorted to trying to eat tree branches.

