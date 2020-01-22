Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Wanted: farmers to help raise funds for midlands Hospice

Pat Lalor, chairman of the Project committee, Michael Duignan, RTE's Ella McSweeney, Charlie Redmond and Larry Fleming, (president of Tullamore Lions Club at the launch of Hooves 4 Hospice)
Pat Lalor, chairman of the Project committee, Michael Duignan, RTE's Ella McSweeney, Charlie Redmond and Larry Fleming, (president of Tullamore Lions Club at the launch of Hooves 4 Hospice)

Grassroots diary

Farmers are being called on to help a midlands fundraiser. Tullamore Lions Club, in association with the farming community in the Midlands, is looking to raise funds to build a Level 3 Hospice in the midlands and has launched a community-based fundraiser, Hooves 4 Hospice.

The hospice will provide specialist end of life care and support for people in the four midland counties: Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

The midlands is the only region of Ireland that does not have a Level 3 Hospice and the project, which has the support of other Lions Clubs and the Irish Hospice Foundation, involves recruiting a large number of farmers willing to rear a young animal, has the potential to raise a sizeable sum of money for this much needed Midland Hospice.

Farmers are being asked to donate a young animal that they or a host farmer will rear for 12 to 18 months, according to Pat Lalor, chairman of the project committee.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

He also said that Tullamore Lions Club will source and purchase suitable animals and has set up a special sub-committee with farmer input to oversee that part of the project. It is intended that host farmers will not incur any exceptional costs over and above the cost of accommodating the young animals in their herds.

When that donated animal is sold the proceeds will go directly into the Midland Hospice Building Fund.

Offaly Hospice Foundation has already set a significant example by committing €500,000 towards the Midland Hospice Building Fund.

Ms Sharon Foley, CEO, Irish Hospice Foundation, says the lack of a Level 3 Hospice in the Midlands means people in the region are at a disadvantage when it comes to hospice and palliative care services compared to those in other parts of the country.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"On the one hand there is excellent palliative homecare available, while on the other there is no regional specialist palliative care unit (often called regional hospice) in the Midlands," she said.

This, she said, means patients and their families are being denied the full range of services that come with a Level 3 hospice.

Members of the public can contribute to the cost of purchasing these animals by buying some Hooves on the www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

Illegal hunters are using high-powered rifles that can fell animals from over a mile away say local farmers

Farmers in west Tipperary fear potential livestock losses from stray...
Carla Ferreira and her husband Miguel Pereira live in Dublin and are buying a cottage in Co Sligo. Photo: Bryan Meade

'We always wanted to live in the countryside, but with our jobs it just...
Thomas Reid

Farmer to challenge plans for Intel’s €3.6bn expansion
John and Mary Sheehan launching the annual Sunrise Tractor run to raise funds for mental health services. Photo by Christy Riordan

Farmers need to look after their mental health
(Stock picture)

Concern over inbreeding levels in racehorses
Blaze: Firefighters tackle one of the massive bush fires engulfing New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via AP

'Several fires are completely out of control - Three farmers Down...
Stock photo

Young man accused of trespassing in farm sheds claimed he was having romantic...


Top Stories

Paying the price: The over-use of fertilisers has created pollution on a global scale with research showing that as little as 60pc of the fertiliser applied over the last 60 years has been assimilated by plants

Darragh McCullough: Farmers are spooked because they don't know who or...
Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy
Between the jigs and the reels: Champion traditional musician Ned Kelly on the family farm in Millbrook, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

'There are times of the year when you'd be going out the road and meet yourself...
Green fields: A view of farming country in the Waikato region which is at the heart of the New Zealand dairy industry

Henry Walsh: The honeymoon is well and truly over for Kiwi dairy farmers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factory trade stuck in neutral - but supplies are tightening
Photo: Brian Farrell

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall