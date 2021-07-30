Vulture fund pulls back from sale of family farm in Offaly

The forced sale of a family farm by a so-called “vulture fund” did not go ahead yesterday following an IFA protest on the grounds of the holding.

The chair of the farm association’s debt support service, Martin Stapleton has now called on hedge fund ‘Everyday’ to “engage constructively” with IFA to agree on a solution with the Conway family in Co Offaly.

The Conway family farm was removed from an online auction yesterday morning after several members of the Rhode brand of IFA, Offaly County Executive and the local community rallied in support of the family. The farm had been due to be sold against the farmer's wishes.

"It is regrettable that this action had to be taken. Earlier this week, the IFA put forward a very reasonable offer, on behalf of the farmer, but Everyday Finance rejected it," said Rose Mary McDonagh, IFA Farm Business chair.

IFA Offaly chair Richard Scally thanked Offaly IFA and the local community for their efforts.

"We sent a strong message today that this type of behaviour by vulture funds is not acceptable. Farmers, their neighbours, IFA and the farming community, in general, will not stand by and allow individual farmers to be picked off," he said.