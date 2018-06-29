Vintage Club aims to set three world records at silage extravaganza

Tipperary vintage club to try break three world records at silage extravaganza this month.

Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club held it’s inaugural meeting at The Village Inn Moyglass on the 10th March 2008.

In 2015 the club hosted its first silage extravaganza which drew an attendance of over 8,000 enthusiasts from all over Ireland and even from the UK and Australia. Over 100 vintage harvesters participated.

This year it is running another silage extravaganza on Sunday, July 29 with support from Tipperary County Council with the aim is to set records for The Most County tractors, The Most Vintage Harvesters and The Most Massey Ferguson 65 tractors on one site.

There will be something for all the family with live music, one of Ireland’s best-known entertainers T. R. Dallas and Sabrina Fallon will the main attraction for music followers, local traditional musicians and platform dancing will add to the atmosphere, children's entertainment, trade stands, dog show and numerous other side shows.

The charity to benefit will again be South Tipperary Hospice and we all know the important role that they play in our community.