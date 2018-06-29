Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 29 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Vintage Club aims to set three world records at silage extravaganza

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Tipperary vintage club to try break three world records at silage extravaganza this month.

Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club held it’s inaugural meeting at The Village  Inn Moyglass on the 10th March 2008.

In 2015 the club hosted its first silage extravaganza which drew an attendance of over 8,000 enthusiasts from all over Ireland and even from the UK and Australia. Over 100 vintage harvesters participated.

This year it is running another silage extravaganza on Sunday, July 29 with support from Tipperary County Council with the aim is to set records for The Most County tractors, The Most Vintage Harvesters and The Most Massey Ferguson 65 tractors on one site.

There will be something for all the family with live music, one of Ireland’s best-known entertainers T. R. Dallas and Sabrina Fallon will the main attraction for music followers, local traditional musicians and platform dancing will add to the atmosphere, children's entertainment, trade stands, dog show and numerous other side shows.

The charity to benefit will again be South Tipperary Hospice and we all know the important role that they play in our community.                                                                                               

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives

‘Derisory attitudes’ undermining small farmers’ confidence


Top Stories

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Calls for Glanbia to address 3c/L milk price gap
Farmers are also being asked to use dry-cleaning techniques such as scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens.

Irish Water to help farmers with urgent animal welfare concerns
Machinery contractors are facing 'huge' repair bills

Mower mayhem - Silage contractors have called on farmers to clean...
Fire over Military Road in Wicklow. Picture: Wicklow Fire Service

Fire fighters in one county deal with 42 fires in two days
Kevin Nolan, pictured at Grangeford Farm in Carlow. Picture Dylan Vaughan

Farmers plead for help as crops face being wiped out by heatwave
STOCK PHOTO

Early morning collision with cattle closes M7
Wind farms help green targets. Stock image

Decision for Bord na Mona wind farm now on fast track