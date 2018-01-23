VIDEO: 'There were rivers running down the roads' - Houses flooded for second time in three months in Offaly
Gusts of up to 110kmh expected as clean-up continues from spot flooding
A councillor is calling for action after two houses were flooded for a second time in the space of three months in Co Offaly.
The flooding of houses and fields occurred in Brosna, Shinrone and Moneygall on Sunday. Offaly County Council's Cllr Peter Omond (FF) said it was “heartbreaking” to see people’s homes flooded.
“There was rivers running down the roads,” he said.
“I am calling on the Office of Public Works to immediately allocate funding to each Local Authority and solve the current flooding situation." He said all the flooding can be rectified, "but assistance is required. People cannot keep fire fighting to solve these problems on their own."
Cllr Ormond praised the actions of Offaly County Council staff who attended flooded areas and delivered sandbags. “We had two houses flooded. One in Brosna and one outside Shinrone,” he explained.
“It is the second time. It happened in November, the same two houses were flooded,” said Cllr Ormond.
He said fields were flooded but “most of the farmers around South Offaly have their stock off the land. What they are saying to me is the rivers have to be cleaned,” he remarked. “The water is coming out into fields, into roads, it has to find somewhere to go,” said Cllr Ormond. “There is a solution to it. It can be fixed,” he added.
One of the houses which flooded was home to a family while the other was home to two siblings. In both cases, the owners are understood to have cleaned up after the flood waters and remained in their homes.