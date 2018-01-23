Farm Ireland
VIDEO: 'There were rivers running down the roads' - Houses flooded for second time in three months in Offaly

Gusts of up to 110kmh expected as clean-up continues from spot flooding

A slurry tanker helps drain flood water. Picture: Peter Ormond
Eoghan MacConnell

A councillor is calling for action after two houses were flooded for a second time in the space of three months in Co Offaly.

The flooding of houses and fields occurred in Brosna, Shinrone and Moneygall on Sunday. Offaly County Council's Cllr Peter Omond (FF) said it was “heartbreaking” to see people’s homes flooded.

“There was rivers running down the roads,” he said.

“I am calling on the Office of Public Works to immediately allocate funding to each Local Authority and solve the current flooding situation." He said all the flooding can be rectified, "but assistance is required. People cannot keep fire fighting to solve these problems on their own."

Cllr Ormond praised the actions of Offaly County Council staff who attended flooded areas and delivered sandbags. “We had two houses flooded. One in Brosna and one outside Shinrone,” he explained.

“It is the second time. It happened in November, the same two houses were flooded,” said Cllr Ormond.

Flood water rushes through Brosna villlage. Picture: Peter Ormond
He said fields were flooded but “most of the farmers around South Offaly have their stock off the land. What they are saying to me is the rivers have to be cleaned,” he remarked. “The water is coming out into fields, into roads, it has to find somewhere to go,” said Cllr Ormond.  “There is a solution to it. It can be fixed,” he added.

One of the houses which flooded was home to a family while the other was home to two siblings. In both cases, the owners are understood to have cleaned up after the flood waters and remained in their homes.

Cllr Ormond believes money is needed to fund a scheme to clear the rivers and drains as had been done in the past. He believes a scheme should be put in place and argued that these works should happen before houses flood. “People simply cannot continue living in fear," he stated.

Speaking of the residents of Brosna and Shinrone, Cllr Ormond said, “they weren’t angry, they were concerned. They were very thankful that the council came out.” The outlook for the week in terms of the weather has not put minds at ease, he admitted. “I would be concerned if heavy rain came again tomorrow morning it has nowhere to go,” he remarked.

Stating that the flooding in November and on Sunday was unlike any he had seen before locally, Cllr Ormond said, “people hadn’t time to prepare down in Shinrone". He warned of the need to get “back to the basics” of clearing drains and rivers.

In neighbouring Laois, IFA county chairman Francis Gorman said he hadn’t received any phone calls about flooding in the past 48 hours.

He said Laois County Council has started doing work on the River Nore and he was hopeful the work would continue. “I welcome the ongoing work that Laois County Council have committed to doing,” he stated.

Cecil Hope gets help laying down sandbags in Mountmellick, Co Laois
Destructive winds with gusts of up to 110kmh are set to lash the country after a yellow wind warning was issued nationwide.

The warning comes into effect this evening at 8pm and will last until 6am tomorrow.

Roads throughout Galway are flooded after heavy rainfall yesterday and farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues Photo: Hany Marzouk
Southwest winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 65kmh, gusting to 110kmh at times tonight.

It comes as clean-up crews were at work across the west yesterday after spot flooding damaged a number of roads, leaving some impassable.


Online Editors

