VIDEO: 'There were rivers running down the roads' - Houses flooded for second time in three months in Offaly

A councillor is calling for action after two houses were flooded for a second time in the space of three months in Co Offaly.

The flooding of houses and fields occurred in Brosna, Shinrone and Moneygall on Sunday. Offaly County Council's Cllr Peter Omond (FF) said it was “heartbreaking” to see people’s homes flooded.

“There was rivers running down the roads,” he said. “I am calling on the Office of Public Works to immediately allocate funding to each Local Authority and solve the current flooding situation." He said all the flooding can be rectified, "but assistance is required. People cannot keep fire fighting to solve these problems on their own."

Cllr Ormond praised the actions of Offaly County Council staff who attended flooded areas and delivered sandbags. “We had two houses flooded. One in Brosna and one outside Shinrone,” he explained. “It is the second time. It happened in November, the same two houses were flooded,” said Cllr Ormond.

Flood water rushes through Brosna villlage. Picture: Peter Ormond