Thousands of locals thronged the streets of Carrick-on-Suir to see the lights tractors, silage harvesters and lorries decked out in Christmas lights drive through the streets.

It's just one of a number of towns that have organised Christmas tractor parades around the country this year.

Earlier this week, pupils at St Brendan's Boys School in Birr, Offaly, were not only treated to a visit by Santa this week, but also to the novel way he arrived at the school.

A spokesperson for Parents Association St. Brendan's Boys School said that it is an annual there is an annual Christmas Draw to raise funds for activities for the boys at the school and Santa comes along every year to help out with the draw.