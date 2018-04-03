Veterinary medicine one of the highest points courses in the country, but it takes more than straight A's in the Leaving Cert to survive the challenge.

Veterinary medicine is not for the faint hearted, but for this farmer's daughter it was the right choice

Mary O’Flynn from Dromtariffe in North Cork is at the last step of fulfilling her child-hood dream of becoming a vet. Mary is a final year veterinary medicine student and is on the home-stretch to becoming a qualified vet next September.

"Veterinary is not for the faint hearted but I have found that after my 24 weeks of placement that I have definitely chosen the correct career for me. “A lot of study is required with many late nights in the library, but overall it has been a very enjoyable five-years” said Mary looking back on her time in UCD.

As a teenager, Mary developed an interest in pedigree cattle and decided to purchase her first Parthenaise cow. “I was quite lucky with her as she produced a few good calves,” she said. Hailing from a beef and tillage farm, Mary always had a keen interest of animals and has credited helping her father on the farm to being well prepared for the job today.