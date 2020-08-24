Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'Vegetarianism is like a cult movie - everyone loves talking about it, but few have ever seen it'

Richard Corrigan tells Dónal Lynch about being on 'several spectrums' and how he handles his vices

EAT UP: Richard Corrigan at Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Close

EAT UP: Richard Corrigan at Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

EAT UP: Richard Corrigan at Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

EAT UP: Richard Corrigan at Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Donal Lynch Twitter

Somehow it was hard not to picture the orphans in Oliver! singing Food, Glorious Food. For a brief moment, a soup kitchen in Soho seemed poised to become the best meal ticket in lockdown London. It came as a despairing Richard Corrigan, reeling from months of seeing his restaurants shuttered, wandered into town to clear his head.

"I was licking my wounds, I was pretty upset, I was in a bad place," he recalls. "I knew I had to get my arse out of my bedroom. I went down to St Patrick's in Soho and what I saw there shocked me to the bone. There were 300 people there, well dressed, looking for a bowl of instant porridge.

"Mass was being said out there on the street. It was humbling to watch it. These were the new homeless. Some of them were carrying their possessions with them, turfed out of their apartments by bastard landlords."