'Vegetarianism is like a cult movie - everyone loves talking about it, but few have ever seen it'

Somehow it was hard not to picture the orphans in Oliver! singing Food, Glorious Food. For a brief moment, a soup kitchen in Soho seemed poised to become the best meal ticket in lockdown London. It came as a despairing Richard Corrigan, reeling from months of seeing his restaurants shuttered, wandered into town to clear his head.

"I was licking my wounds, I was pretty upset, I was in a bad place," he recalls. "I knew I had to get my arse out of my bedroom. I went down to St Patrick's in Soho and what I saw there shocked me to the bone. There were 300 people there, well dressed, looking for a bowl of instant porridge.

"Mass was being said out there on the street. It was humbling to watch it. These were the new homeless. Some of them were carrying their possessions with them, turfed out of their apartments by bastard landlords."

Moved by the scene, he offered to bring his own cooked food to the shelter but, perhaps intimidated by the prospect of seared scallops and cod with quince, they declined. "They wouldn't accept it because they said that the expectations go up and they would find it difficult when we stop doing it," he says.

Giving helped with his own positivity through the pandemic, he explains - and he does provide food to around 500 homeless people a week in London. Perhaps more than most restaurateurs, he also seems emotionally equipped to weather the storm of the prolonged closures. A decade ago, he steered both Bentley's and Corrigan's - his Mayfair flagship restaurant which opened in 2008 - through the depths of the economic crash.

Thereafter, he made a lot of hay while the sun shone - revenues and profits for his group climbed throughout the last decade. Now, after five months of being closed, he's decided to stagger the opening of his London restaurants through the autumn and he sounds resigned to whatever comes. "We'll be on shaky ground in London but we'll get through it. And when you're on thin margins all the time anyway, well, what's another year?"

He's negotiated a deal with his London landlords. "If they thought it was going to be a normal year, then move on, baby. It ain't gonna happen.

"We've more or less sorted the situation out and I think business people in Ireland should know that they don't have to let landlords ride roughshod over them. You'd have the courts on your side if they tried to get you out, and in most cases there's nobody to fill the spot anyway. So, landlords should be working with restaurateurs, not fighting them."

At the Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan there is no landlord - he is owner. It was where he had the reception after his own wedding, two decades ago, when it was run by the formidable Helen McDonnell.

He clearly feels like a custodian of the property, with a duty to pass it on, preserved yet improved. It's already open for overnight stays and last week he gave away a wedding, worth €90,000, to a frontline worker from Galway, who wore PPE gear rather than white on her wedding day.

"I feel I have the time and energy to shape the place," he explains. "We've a whole grow operation that has just mushroomed into now supplying our London restaurants with vegetables.

"With the new European food policy, Ireland is going to learn very quickly that if you don't have a little bit of a green view, you're not going to be in farming for many more years. The day of going out and spraying crops for the sake of spraying them - that's over. There will be spot spraying, drone spraying. There's going to be smart farming and a green movement within that."

Not that this focus on bespoke vegetables indicates any particular courtship of vegetarians. "You can park vegetarianism," he says, derisively. "It's like a cult movie - everyone loves talking about it but very few have ever seen it."

Quotes like this issue forth from him in a booming, evangelistic voice. Of the mismanagement of Britain's pandemic policy by its political elite, he says: "I feel embarrassed for the country's private schools that a bunch of monkeys like these f***ers (Boris Johnson et al) came out of them. There is something fundamentally wrong in the ethos of those schools."

On the food fads of foams, Scandinavian fussiness and nouvelle cuisine, he quips: "There are always innovators and then the rest follow like sheep through the hole in the hedge - and on the other side of that hedge there is always a cliff."

Growing up in the 1970s in Meath, the biggest culinary innovation was the rare steak his family cooked - an aberration in the rural Ireland of the time, where meat was generally cooked until leathery.

"There was always a wild duck or a pheasant or some eels," he says. "When your palate is nourished in that way, and you enter hospitality, so you've seen it and you've lived it. I never wanted to be a fraud, I wanted to be real."

He left school at 14 - unusually young, perhaps, for someone of his generation (he's 56), but he needed to earn. He went to work in a local hotel but the work was tough and menial.

A friend of his organised a job in Amsterdam at a five-star hotel and this was where he met his wife, Maria, with whom he would go on to have three children. Maria was a nurse who went on to become a psychotherapist - a profession, he says, that came in handy when dealing with him.

"She's forever telling me I'm on some spectrum or other. I'm a difficult person to be around, it would be a nightmare for most people, she deserves an Olympic medal."

Maria persuaded him to move to London and he arrived in a city which, with its electricity meters and casual racism (he heard the word 'Paddy' hurled at him), still felt like it had one foot in the past. He was chef de partie in the Sheraton Park Hotel, then sous chef at the Meridian, but it was his collaboration with Stephen Bull in Fulham Road that proved the most fateful move in his career. Mere months after they opened the place, it got its first Michelin star - the fastest in history.

"I always felt that if I didn't take an opportunity, then someone else will. I was very driven. We got a Michelin star in five months. He told me he wanted it to be one of the best restaurants in London and I said, fair enough you'll have that. I went about it in a military manner," he says.

Journalists grappled for superlatives to describe his food, which always put the ingredients centre stage. But there was a price to pay for this rapid ascent.

"I felt very burned out after Fulham," he recalls. "Drinking is part of hospitality and I'm lucky that I don't have that alcoholic gene, but I did drink far too much and I'm not proud of that. I just love a nice glass of wine and a glass of champs. I live life far too close to the edge. We're all going to burn out one day."

Food, too, was a vice, but one that he feels was - and is - part of the job description.

"It's easy to put it on and me being a happy fatty, I think it's about time now I bucked myself up and got on a f**king bicycle. You find chefs who start taking up marathons or start cycling around England, but I've always found that when that happens, their palate starts to get very s**t. You go into their restaurant and it shows. They cut out salt and this and that, and their palates become numb and boring."

There seems little danger of Corrigan, in his food or his opinions, ever becoming numb or boring. Unlike the Gordon Ramsays or Jamie Olivers, he's never allowed himself to become a 'superbrand' and prefers his bike to being "stuck in a courtesy car under contract".

You expect him to sound the gong of self-pity about the restrictions of the pandemic, but he seems disarmingly reflective about the place of his industry and himself in the bigger scheme of things.

"I'm looking at this virus as something that's here, but not here to stay. You've got, however much of a struggle it is, to be a grown-up about it.

"We can't take a selfish view in restaurants and hotels when the health of the nation is at stake. But at the same time there will, one day soon, be a choice to be made - if we don't open soon, we may be closed for good."

