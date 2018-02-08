Vegans now accuse dairy farmer of teaching his children to 'abuse animals'

One of Ireland's leading farmers has spoken out about how his five-year-old daughter has been accused of teaching his child to abuse animal by vegan activists.

One of Ireland's leading farmers has spoken out about how his five-year-old daughter has been accused of teaching his child to abuse animal by vegan activists.

Peter Hynes who was recently subjected to online abuse by vegan activists after posting videos of his working farm, has now been accused of teaching his children to abuse animals by vegan activists.

Peter, who won the Zurich/Farming Independent Farmer of the Year title in 2017, found that a post he put on Twitter of his five-year-old daughter Georgie on the farm has been described as 'teaching her to abuse animals' by vegan activists. "Myself and my wife Paula are very proud of what we do as dairy farmers and extremely proud of our children.

"I have nothing to hide and have no shame in my job." He said that he has respect for anyone to make a choice on being vegan or not, but to say he was teaching his children to abuse animals was unacceptable. Earlier this week, Peter and his family were subjected to online abuse by vegan activists, with some calling him a rapist and a Nazi.