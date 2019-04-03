Two thirds want state-subsidised rural broadband - Red C poll

Two thirds of the Irish public believe the government should proceed with a state-subsidised National Broadband Plan, a new Red C poll says.

The majority is broadly consistent across rural and urban areas, the survey says, with 62pc approval in Dublin and higher support in non-urban locations.

The Red C survey was conducted among 1,000 adults in March.

The National Broadband Plan is the government’s promise to roll out high speed internet access to 540,000 homes and businesses in areas with poor broadband infrastructure. Most of the areas identified for the state intervention plan are in rural locations. Over 1m people would be covered by the roll-out’s population coverage.

However, the cost of the scheme is a consideration for some respondents. One in six say that the plan should only proceed if the taxpayer bill stays below €1.5bn. Most estimates put the final cost of the rollout at around €2bn.

The poll also said that the same number of people believe it should proceed at any cost (19pc) as believe it should not proceed in any circumstances (17pc).

The poll was commissioned by the price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

The National Broadband Plan is currently awaiting a recommendation from Communications Minister Richard Bruton, who said he intends to present the plan to Cabinet before Easter.