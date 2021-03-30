Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Two lambs rescued unscathed by firefighters after falling down hidden 40ft mineshaft

Lucky: Joe and Cathy Adams with one of their lambs after it got stuck down an old mineshaft in a field Expand
One of the lambs is reunited with its mother Expand

Close

Lucky: Joe and Cathy Adams with one of their lambs after it got stuck down an old mineshaft in a field

Lucky: Joe and Cathy Adams with one of their lambs after it got stuck down an old mineshaft in a field

One of the lambs is reunited with its mother

One of the lambs is reunited with its mother

/

Lucky: Joe and Cathy Adams with one of their lambs after it got stuck down an old mineshaft in a field

Claire McNeilly

The silence of the lambs suggested that this tale would not have a happy ending.

You're unlikely to hear such creatures, however, when they are trapped 40 feet down a disused mineshaft.

It certainly isn't the normal emergency that three fire engines are called out to attend.

Most Watched

Privacy