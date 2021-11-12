Two agri-entrepreneurs raise over €10,500 for Breast Cancer research.

Claire Power from farm workwear brand Ballybar Ireland and Ciara Stanley from Ardattin Embroidery teamed up to raise funds for Breast Cancer research last month.

The duo held an auction in Ballykealey House in Carlow on Oct 22, where a variety of agricultural products and services were up for grabs. Over 100 women from all over the country were in attendance.

Claire says they wanted to give back to the community, and in particular the farming community, after such a hard year. “Farming can be a lonely occupation at the best of times but particularly in recent times due to the pandemic and the various lockdowns,” says Claire. “We thought it would be a great way to give back to the community while raising vital funds for a worthwhile cause at the same time.”

Claire says the sponsors they had for the event were all extremely keen to get on board and donated some fantastic prizes. “We had some major sponsors such as Glanbia, Burnside Autocyl and Highfield Veterinary Group and lots of amazing local sponsors such as Coppenagh House Farm, Wicklow Calf Company and Pat Timmins Tractors.”

Prizes on the night included cattle feed, beef boxes, agri-consultations, semen packages, water testing vouchers, nights away and restaurant vouchers, to name just a few. Each guest also came away with a jam-packed goodie bag.

“Our highest-priced item was €530 on the night. Everyone enjoyed the event and we were overwhelmed by the support we received from the farming community and the wider community in general,” says Claire. “We chose the National Breast Cancer Research Institute in Galway because research on Breast Cancer is shared worldwide. It’s a disease which affects millions of women worldwide and we’re just grateful to have been able to make even a small contribution to the cause.”

Claire launched a “Fabulous Fillies” work shirt in October to support Breast Cancer Awareness month, which was also on sale at the auction.

“I teamed up with farming Instagram sensations Miriam and Rachel Hastings from Keeping Up with The Hastings to launch the pink lady’s shirt. €10.00 from every sale goes towards the National Breast Cancer Research Institute,” she says, “We’ve only a handful left as we’re delighted with the reaction they’ve received.