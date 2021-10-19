Turning over a new leaf with salads after trying poultry, mushrooms and snails

Barbara and James with some of their produce

Salad days: Barbara and James Quinn with some of their produce from their organic farm in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photos: John D Kelly

After Brexit put an end to their 24 years in the mushroom business, James and Barbara Quinn tried their hand at snail farming before settling on organic horticulture.

“The pandemic has created a new-found appreciation for natural, organic produce and I think we hit the market at the right time,” says James, explaining their journey.

“We both come from farms in Co Monaghan. I went to the local agricultural college when I finished school. I went on to manage a poultry farm in north Monaghan, and I ultimately decided I wanted my own farm.”

In 1992, after doing some research, James identified a market in mushroom farming and decided to give it a go, and set about acquiring land for the venture.

“I came across a few acres for sale in Donegal but when I told my father about it, he offered me a site at home in the drumlin hills of north Monaghan where I could erect some mushroom tunnels,” he says. “So we started building our first farm.”

James and Barbara bought four tunnels and began growing their first mushrooms in 1992.

“It started off well and there was good money in it. As time went on, we wanted to expand, but we couldn’t do so on the plot of land we had, so we started looking elsewhere,” says James.

At the time, Monaghan Mushrooms and Tipperary Co-Op had a joint venture in place. Barbara and James looked into it and decided to up sticks and move to Clonmore South in Cahir, where they had found 10 acres for sale.

“We sold the tunnels we had and started again with a green field,” James says. “We rented a house and began setting up some more tunnels on the new land. We then applied for planning permission for our own house on the farm.”

With the UK mushroom market growing, the Quinns increased tunnel numbers to 12 at Clonmore Farm and installed Dutch shelving, transitioning from the traditional bag system, which cost them €1m.

“It made everything automated but it was still a labour-intensive farming system because of the harvesting. We had to hire a total of 55 staff and purchase 100t of compost each week, and before we knew it, we were in huge financial difficulty,” says James.

“But we traded our way back to profitability over time.

“When Brexit happened, though, we ended up having to close the farm as were losing thousands every week.”

With 24 years of mushroom farming behind them, James and Barbara were faced with the unknown.

“We were in our fifties and had to find a new way to make our farm viable. It was a daunting time,” says James.

“We tried snail farming, because we knew there was a good European market, but we ended up not liking it. There’s only a handful of buyers in the EU and it didn’t look like a business we could expand, so we got out.”

James and Barbara had always been health-conscious and had an interest in organic produce, so when the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) advertised one of their conferences, they attended and enrolled in the FETAC-accredited organic course with Jim Cronin.

“We learned a lot and we started growing and experimenting with different types of salads and vegetables in a greenhouse on the farm,” says James.

“Soon after, we were growing a range of chemical-free produce so we began selling at local farmers’ markets in Cahir and Clonmel. We also approached a couple of local independent retailers who agreed to take some of our produce.”

With things going well, the Quinns again saw expansion on the cards and contacted the Department of Agriculture for some advice on a National Development Plan scheme.

“We got approved for a grant for a twin-span tunnel, which we started building in autumn of 2020,” says James.

Over the winter they completed the Supervalu Food Academy training and planted their first seeds in their new tunnel in spring.

“Supervalu took us on for our salad leaves and spinach leaves, which was fantastic. Through the Food Academy we got excellent training and advice,” says James. “The Local Enterprise Office provided us with excellent training in food safety, marketing and funding.”

They achieved their organic certification this summer.

“Before we achieved full organic certification, we could only retail as ‘chemical-free’,” says James.

The Quinns set their seeds from January and use a unique home-made ‘hot-bed’.

“Seeds ideally need 16 hours of daylight and eight hours of darkness to germinate efficiently,” says James.

Their daughter Aisling, a qualified chef, came on board as director at this point. Their son Anthony also helps out on the farm when he can.

The Quinns cover their seedlings with a fine horticultural fleece during the colder months to protect them from the frost.

“We check the weather every night, especially coming to this time of the year.”

James finds his new enterprise considerably less stressful than the mushroom business was.

“With the mushrooms you could make plenty of money in the first half of the year and then lose it all in the second half,” says James.

“This, however, is a business we can sustain and one which I think will grow organically.”

Q&A: ‘It took about 18 months to get off the ground’

What level of start-up costs did you incur?

Our start-up costs were gradual. We bought our first tunnel second-hand but by the time we had it rebuilt and brought a water supply to it, it cost us €8000, including our own labour hours.

We had to buy a refrigerated van. We also had to get stainless steel equipment, food grade packaging, labels and seeds, so all of this added up.

How long did it take to get the business off the ground?

About 18 months, by the time we got our certification, branding, website and packaging sorted.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we have product liability insurance and public and employers’ liability insurance.

Are you registered with any particular bodies?

We are registered with the Department of Agriculture as a food producer, and with the Environmental Health Office and the National Organic Trust.

Have you found any government bodies or agencies helpful?

Our Local Enterprise Office has been absolutely excellent for mentorship and advice. The Department has been very helpful too.

Was there any financing available?

We got a €25,000 micro-financing loan from Enterprise Ireland. It has to be paid back within three years and has a low interest rate.

Was there any grant aid available?

We got a Trading Online Voucher from our LEO for creating our website, and a National Development Plan grant for our twin-bay polytunnel.

Was planning permission required?

We got planning permission for the polytunnels.