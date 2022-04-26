Turf sale ban to target trade in towns and built-up areas

A proposed ban on the sale of turf is expected to specifically target the trade of the product in towns and built-up areas, the Department of the Environment has stated.

It comes amid ongoing political wrangling over Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s plans to regulate the sale of turf from September under new solid fuel regulations.

While the regulations are still in process, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment outlined that the looming ban is now expected to largely target turf sales in urban settings.

Speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion opposing the plans in the Dáil, the spokesperson said: “The primary focus of these regulations is on the commercial and larger-scale sale of turf.

“There is increasing evidence that people have been selling turf into towns and built-up areas where it is a significant contributor to air pollution.

“A common-sense approach will be taken to enforcement. The focus will, for example, be on the large-scale, commercial sale online and through shops or retail outlets in towns.

“Turf cutting by citizens for use in their own homes is a traditional activity across many peatlands. Measures are required to reduce the emissions associated with burning peat, but which respect these traditions.

“No ban on the burning of peat will be introduced for those with rights to harvest sod peat, but measures are required to reduce its usage in more urban areas where the greatest harm can be caused.

“This approach is aimed at facilitating those with turbary rights to continue to cut and burn sod peat for their own domestic purposes, while also reducing the use of sod peat in urban areas.

“These regulations are not yet approved and are still in process. Potential amendments will be agreed by Government for inclusion in the final regulations in the coming weeks that will ensure that while measures are introduced to enhance the quality of our air, they will not impinge upon traditional small-scale local practices associated with sod peat.

“However, there is increasing evidence that indicates that turf is being traded to a greater extent than previously thought in urban settings, where its impact on air quality can be felt by many more people.”

Moisture content

In response, Independent TD and chairperson of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association Michael Fitzmaurice insisted that the introduction of new regulations should be deferred until a "just transition" is achieved for all people currently reliant on turf to heat their home. The Roscommon-Galway representative also said the "moisture content" of turf needs to be examined.

“Now is not the time to hammer in new regulations. You can’t have a full stop next September, you need a transition, you can’t just drop the hatchet and say, ‘good luck, bye, bye’.

“The Government needs to state what is ‘an urban area’, if there is an upswing in sales it’s no wonder because a litre of home-heating oil is now three times the price.

“Government must work with the industry, like they did for timber or for peat briquettes, to get the moisture content of turf as low as possible for sale in urban areas so it’s not banned and complies with the solid fuel regulations."