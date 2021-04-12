Turf cutters with 65-year licence ‘exempt’ from BNM bog ban

Turf cutting can continue on three Bord na Móna (BNM) bogs where “long-term leasing arrangements” are in place – despite the semi-state company’s recent clampdown on “commercial” turf-cutting activity.

In 2012, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and BNM entered into a number of “65-year” leasing agreements for domestic turf cutters who were “relocated” from raised bogs that had been designated as Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) under the 1992 Habitats Directive. In total, 53 raised bogs were nominated as SAC areas.

Under the relocation scheme, 24 turf cutters were the first to be relocated from Clara Bog to Rahan Bog in Co. Offaly, others were also relocated from Carnagopple Bog to Tyrur Bog in Co. Galway. During the intervening years, some affected turf cutters also secured turbary rights on relocation bogs.

In a statement to the Farming Independent an NPWS spokesperson confirmed that such relocation cases are exempt from BNM’s decision not to issue licences for commercial turf cutting on its bogs due to a controversial 2019 High Court ruling prohibiting peat extraction on BNM bogs over 30ha without planning permission.

The statement said: “The NPWS has entered into long-term lease arrangements with respect to a number of Bord na Móna owned raised bogs.

“Under these arrangements, domestic turf cutters have relocated to these sites from designated raised bogs.

“Bord na Móna has advised the NPWS that these turf cutters are not impacted by the decision of Bord na Móna to stop issuing licences for turf cutting on bogs in its ownership and may continue to cut turf on the sites which come within the lease arrangements.

“The NPWS has three long-term lease arrangements with respect to a number of Bord na Móna owned raised bogs in place.”

According to figures obtained from BNM, an estimated 1,600 people have turbary rights to cut turf on BNM bogs, an estimated 300 people have licences to cut turf on BNM bogs, while approximately 20 private contractors have generally been issued with licences from BNM to cut turf on its bogs.

It is estimated that up to 4,000 people depend on turf cut by commercial contractors for home heating purposes. Until now, turf cutting was carried out on less than 1pc of BNM’s total 200,000ac land bank – accounting for just 5pc of the turf supply in Ireland.

Following its sudden decision to exit peat harvesting in January BNM stated said: "People with turbary rights on BNM lands account for over 80pc of the people who have cut turf on our lands.

"Anyone with a turbary right continues to enjoy the same property rights as before the High Court ruling. As before, it remains the responsibility of turbary rights holders to ensure that their activities are not in contravention of any current planning and/or environmental regulations.

"Since the 2019 High Court ruling, BNM has not issued licences to commercial contractors or other licensed turf cutters. This remains the situation. Unauthorised turf cutting on BNM lands has always been and remains an illegal activity.”

‘Lunacy’

Meanwhile, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on Climate Minister Eamon Ryan to “pick up the phone” to Kieran Mulvey to ensure “a so-called Just Transition” is delivered in the midlands.

Last month, the veteran of industrial relations and Government-appointed Just Transition Commissioner said he is “willing to help” address escalating tensions in the region – particularly regarding peat harvesting, turf cutting and bog rewetting. These issues are beyond his current remit.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “It is widely known that foreign imports are coming into this country to replace briquettes and unfortunately the Greens have confirmed in the Dáil that they are aware of the imports.

“But it seems as if the Greens are partaking in a box-ticking exercise and, as long as we are not making them here in Ireland, then they are prepared not to take any notice of the imports.

“My understanding is, contrary to the usual spin from BNM, that certain customers for peat briquettes were looked after over the Christmas period by BNM and others were left in the cold.

“Fuel merchants were left waiting for peat briquettes that were badly needed in a lot of areas around the country. This isn’t the way you should do business.

“If a supplier, even if they are on a small scale, has been dealing with you for years then you should repay that loyalty and ensure you have adequate supplies in stock to fulfil orders.

“It just goes to show the need for peat briquettes around the country and the absolute lunacy of even considering closing the Derrinlough plant in 2024,” the deputy said of BNM’s last remaining peat briquette factory.

Online Editors