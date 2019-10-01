Trouble on the horizon as new breed of wind turbines looms large

Stormy weather: The next generation of windfarms are nearly four times taller than the 70m turbines off the Arklow coast.
Stormy weather: The next generation of windfarms are nearly four times taller than the 70m turbines off the Arklow coast.

Caroline O'Doherty

The new generation of giant offshore wind turbines will challenge public attitudes and test political commitment to renewable energy.

Turbines currently under testing are up to three times the height of the Statue of Liberty and nearly four times taller than the 70 metre turbines in Ireland's only offshore wind farm near Arklow.

Ireland is expecting a surge in offshore wind farms in the next decade with several major projects at various stages of development.

But an industry expert has warned the huge turbines cannot be installed to fixed points on the seabed in water greater than 50 metres deep, which makes them very visible from land.

Peter Coyle, chairman of the Marine Renewables Industry Association, said despite strong Government backing for the sector, opposition could emerge once the public literally see what's on the horizon.

"We believe that the early projects will get away but there's a little bit of a problem here.

"The 50-metre contour line, the absolute limit for traditional bottom-fixed wind, is very close to the coast, it's very close to major population centres," he said.

"We sense that the visual impact of today's big turbines - much bigger than those deployed in Middelgrunden [the world's first commercial offshore wind farm] and Arklow - may become a political issue in time because where we're looking at the early deployments on the east coast is where most of the population lives."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He said the focus may have to shift quickly to the south and west coast and to floating wind turbines.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Rural Life

Presence: The new Garda strategy will involve more frontline policing and ties to rural communities

Charlie Flanagan: 'Small changes will have a big impact in keeping rural...
Several cattle were attacked by the dogs Image: Longford Dog Control Services

Calls for stricter laws after savage pit-bull attacks
Sarah Redman at the Shepherd’s Hut at Creeside Farm (Paul Chappells/PA)

Farmer’s bid to have land designated official offline black spot
Minister Michael Ring. Picture: Maxwells

Minister rounds on FF over 'reckless' claims on rural underspend
Status: Social identity and one's standing in the community are important factors in keeping farmers on the hills

'Tradition' trumping economics to keep hill farmers on the land
Anna May McHugh and Fr Brian Darcy at the launch of the NAtional Ploughing Championships in Fenagh Co Carlow Pic:Mark Condren 4.9.2019

Fr Brian Darcy: 'Why I fear for the future of rural Ireland'
Rural issues: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to Margaret Donnelly. Photo: Doug O’Connor

No future for rural Ireland without fibre broadband - Taoiseach


Top Stories

Dairy numbers continue to surge but suckler cow herd in freefall

No substance to Kepak's €6.5m plant expansion announcement,...
Stock picture

Investigation underway following fatal farming accident in Cork
Joe Healy: President of the Irish Farmers Association. Picture: Collins

Three candidates make the IFA presidential cut
Stock image

Slaughter backlog pushes prices down as farmers demand ban on beef imports
Damage limitation: Michael Creed says the way business is done must change. Photo: Gerry Mooney

More than 70pc of agri-food firms 'failing to prepare'
Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Farmers could be paid for carbon cuts - Hogan