Tree meals a day – Alpacas dine out on vitamin C-packed Christmas leftovers

Ellie Moonan of the Boyne Valley Alpaca Farm near Collon, County Louth, pictured with her husband Barry. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Christmas trees are becoming a post Christmas treat for some of Ireland’s alpacas while ensuring the mammals, known for their gentle nature, get their five-a-day.

The trees “are high in Vitamin C and A, depending on their variety,” said Ellie Moonan of the Boyne Valley Alpaca Farm near Collon, county Louth.

There are 28 alpacas on the hobby farm along with Valais Blacknose sheep, emus, pigs, chickens, an ex-racehorse, ponies and a donkey.

Ellie, who returned with her husband and children from New York four years ago, hopes to begin alpaca trekking when public health guidelines allow; she had to reschedule bookings for this month.

In the meantime her alpacas are in for a post-Christmas treat. She had put up a Facebook post offering to take untreated Christmas trees and has been inundated.

“We have been offered over 150 in total this year,” she said.

She said the trees have many benefits for the animals, adding: “People love the idea and they want to see a photo of the alpacas eating the Christmas tree, they are delighted they are going for use with animals.

“The trees are an after Christmas festive treat for the alpacas as well as the sheep and even pigs and chickens; a change from the normal Winter fodder.

“Once they have finished nibbling the pine needles they will use the bare tree and branches for scratching. The entire tree can provide a wind break in a chicken run or an alpaca run and a little something to nibble on at the same time.”

She warned that not all Christmas trees are suitable and pine trees can be toxic but “alpacas are grazers and will not overeat to the level of toxicity. They should not be given to cattle or horses and the offering we will provide to our sheep is limited.”

Irish Independent