Tractor enthusiasts gear up for a marathon trek

A 250km tractor drive across the country, the raffle of a ‘museum condition’ Massey Ferguson 35X, and a night’s craic with Marty ‘Hit the Diff’ Mone are all in store for 18 men from the west this Easter Week.

The tractor enthusiasts from Mayo, Roscommon and Galway have organised a monster charity tractor drive from Dublin’s Phoenix Park to Castlebar on Easter Weekend to raise funds for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and the Children’s Special Care Unit in Castlebar.

The team aim to raise €40,000 from the event. Donations to the charity can be made on its GoFundMe page at ‘Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run 2018’.

Pictured is John Corley, one of the event organisers who will also be participating in the tractor drive. Photo: Martin Coleman