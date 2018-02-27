Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tractor driver set to be prosecuted due to 13 unsecured bales on trailer

Claire Fox

A driver of a tractor with 13 unsecured bales is set to be prosecuted after being pulled over by the Gardai

The driver was pulled over by Gardai this morning as the round bales were noted to be unsecure on the trailer.

Upon examination of the vehicle it was found that there was no breakaway chain attached to the tractor, while there were also no lights on the trailer and the wheel nuts were missing.

This incident follows two separate accidents in Tipperary and Meath in the last month involving trailers and bales.

A tractor carrying bales struck a bridge in Cahir, Co Tipperary, while the Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer.

According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.

Gardai also say that a following motorcyclist had a lucky escape when he drove across the remnants of the bale but managed to maintain control his bike.

Gardai have called on members of the public to ring the Gardaí  if they see any unstable loads.

Also Read

Other recent agri related road offences

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Such injuries can have serious consequences for the farmer, reducing his or her mobility and capacity to engage in farming activities.

Do you lift 50kg fertiliser bags and is it safe? New research shows back injury...
Mike Palmer getting feedback from a farmer's group in the Rangpur region of Bangladesh. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The Irish man who swapped the corporate world to help lift 100,000...
Mark Zuckerberg

Opinion: A tantalising glimpse of how we can live fuller lives with less
The group of Irish volunteers who travelled to Burkina Faso to build a milking parlour for the Complexe Agricole Temewe farm school in the New Year.

Equipment plea as farm school breaks new ground
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight

From a two Alpaca hobby to one of the largest herds in Ireland
The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has urged the Minister for Agriculture to outlaw fur farming in Ireland.

Morrissey in call to ban fur farming


Top Stories

Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'Take action': Forest Service issue highest fire warning due to dry weather
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week
The UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Farm support payments to be used to help the environment after...
David Butler lost a significant proportion of his barley harvest because of saturated fields. Image: Belfast Telegraph

'There's been hundreds of thousands of pounds lost' - Northern farmers...
The roof of Douglas Community School in Cork was blown off as Hurricane Ophelia caused massive damage. Photo: Mark Condren

Profit jumps to €50m at FBD as Storm Ophelia costs the group just €5.4m
Why would we want to do as Churchill suggested and start producing real meat without animals?

Can lab-grown meat feed - and save - the world?
Auctioneer Jim Bushe in action during a sale. Photo: Patrick Browne

'Fierce competition' sees dairy heifers hit €2,250/hd