Tractor driver set to be prosecuted due to 13 unsecured bales on trailer

A driver of a tractor with 13 unsecured bales is set to be prosecuted after being pulled over by the Gardai

A driver of a tractor with 13 unsecured bales is set to be prosecuted after being pulled over by the Gardai

The driver was pulled over by Gardai this morning as the round bales were noted to be unsecure on the trailer.

Upon examination of the vehicle it was found that there was no breakaway chain attached to the tractor, while there were also no lights on the trailer and the wheel nuts were missing. This incident follows two separate accidents in Tipperary and Meath in the last month involving trailers and bales.

A tractor carrying bales struck a bridge in Cahir, Co Tipperary, while the Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer. According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.

'Hay!!!.......that's not secured!' Gardaí in Galway stopped this tractor with 13 unsecured bales. No breakaway chain attached to tractor, no lights on trailer and wheel nuts missing. Driver to be prosecuted pic.twitter.com/OuQYXWenjL — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 27, 2018