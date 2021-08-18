Farming

‘Time doesn’t change or lessen the loss of a child’

Ryan Nagle died when he was just 13 in a tragic quad-bike accident. Irene Nagle talks to Sinead Kelleher on her late son’s 16th birthday.

The family of the late Ryan Nagle: his brothers, Gearóid and Jack; sister, Chloe; and parents, Irene and Brian, at the Motor Memorial Run on what would have Ryan&rsquo;s 16th birthday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Sinead Kelleher

A split second can change your life forever. It is what happened to the Nagle family on  April 16, 2019, when a tragic quad-bike accident took the life of their 13-year old son and beloved brother forever. He fought valiantly to stay alive but died  a week later, on April 23, at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

It has been two years since we lost Ryan, but the pain continues. Unfortunately, time doesn’t change or lessen the loss of a child,” said mom Irene.

“As a parent and family you feel lost in yourself, and the reality is that the world keeps on moving when all you want to do is stop time and have your child back.”

