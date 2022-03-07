Farming

Three factors contribute to poor farmer health – here’s an expert’s guide on how to tackle them

Taking and loading a picture of a prepared meal for a client of Stephen Spollen of SS Nutrition. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand

Taking and loading a picture of a prepared meal for a client of Stephen Spollen of SS Nutrition. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

When it comes to tackling farmer health, “the wife is almost always the first point of contact”, says weight loss coach Stephen Spollen.

Based on his experience working with 60 male farmers (aged 42-65, from various farm enterprises nationwide) Stephen says three main factors tend to contribute to the problem.

