Three factors contribute to poor farmer health – here’s an expert’s guide on how to tackle them

When it comes to tackling farmer health, “the wife is almost always the first point of contact”, says weight loss coach Stephen Spollen.

Based on his experience working with 60 male farmers (aged 42-65, from various farm enterprises nationwide) Stephen says three main factors tend to contribute to the problem.

“80pc of the time food is the issue, but not the cause,” he explains. “The major one is stress, then lack of sleep, then lack of movement.

“There’s one farmer who can’t sleep because he’s so stressed, then he can’t move as much the next day because he’s so tired. They live for the farm, but every day is a battle.

“Sometimes they will come across as abrupt or cross, but it’s because they’re thinking about next week, not today, and certainly not their next meal.

“I talk more to their wives than the farmers themselves. I have a feature on the app where they submit weekly journals so I can see what they’re eating and say where to cut things out.

“But it’s rarely the farmer himself who submits them, it’s his wife coming back to say ‘I’ll tell him that’ or ‘I’ll do that for him’ or ‘here’s my husband’s journal’.

“The wife is almost always the first point of contact, they see the problem and they want to get help.

“I put in down to male embarrassment — ‘I’m not ringing him; you ring him there and talk to him’.

“It surprised me, and drives me a little mad, because you’re talking to a third party where you need to talk to the person direct, but eventually you break through.”

Through his online programme, Stephen develops nutrition reports and provides tools, reminders and regular communication to help farmers on their journey.

“Everyone is a different weight and build, with different activity levels. For the nutrition reports, I break it down into carbs, proteins and fats per day, then per meal, and I send that to them,” he says.

“Your carbs are measured by your fist, protein by your palm and fats by your thumb. It’s manageable for farmers because it’s easy to visualise, they can gauge it.

“I encourage them so stay away from processed food, and bulk up dinners with veg, lean meats, potatoes and a bit of gravy.

“The biggest surprise has been their lack of movement — you’re talking about farmers with 150-200ac yet they wouldn’t walk 2,000 or 3,000 steps a day. I was very shocked by that.

“I know you’re not going to walk every corner of every field, but driving from one gate to the other only leads to one destination with regards to your health.”