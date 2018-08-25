Pat Cronin and his family are heading to Lanzarote for a well-deserved break to get away from the "scrimping and scraping" that has been the dairyman's daily burden since last spring.

'This has been the worst year in my 25 years' farming'

"The missus, Noreen, has been patient and she is insisting we have a holiday," says the 48-year-old, as he contemplates whether to reduce the stocking rate next year at his 37 hectare farm in Cill na Martra outside Macroom in Co Cork.

Pat runs a herd of 85 Holstein Friesian and Jersey crosses in the West Cork Gaeltacht area, supplying milk to Dairygold at a base price of 31.5c a litre.

Pat reckons he will be down at least 30pc on silage this year. The feed shortage is going to carve a big hole in his balance sheet come accounting time.

"The cost of silage is up, the cost of hay and straw is up and the cost of ration is up, and this is adding huge costs to the operation of the farm.

"And even then, farmers around Cill na Martra have been lucky in that we experienced a 'green drought', while farmers over on the east coast have been dealing with the brown drought," he says.

He doesn't envy the task his local TD and Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, faces when the fodder crisis hits home come wintertime. "Where is the feed going to come from?" he asks.

"This has been the worst year weather-wise of my 25 years of farming. I was at a Teagasc discussion group meeting a few days ago where the fodder problem was discussed, but all the wishful thinking in the world will not overcome the fact that we will have great difficulty sourcing replacement fodder this winter."