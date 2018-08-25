Farm Ireland
'This has been the worst year in my 25 years' farming'

Ken Whelan

Pat Cronin and his family are heading to Lanzarote for a well-deserved break to get away from the "scrimping and scraping" that has been the dairyman's daily burden since last spring.

"The missus, Noreen, has been patient and she is insisting we have a holiday," says the 48-year-old, as he contemplates whether to reduce the stocking rate next year at his 37 hectare farm in Cill na Martra outside Macroom in Co Cork.

Pat runs a herd of 85 Holstein Friesian and Jersey crosses in the West Cork Gaeltacht area, supplying milk to Dairygold at a base price of 31.5c a litre.

Pat reckons he will be down at least 30pc on silage this year. The feed shortage is going to carve a big hole in his balance sheet come accounting time.

"The cost of silage is up, the cost of hay and straw is up and the cost of ration is up, and this is adding huge costs to the operation of the farm.

"And even then, farmers around Cill na Martra have been lucky in that we experienced a 'green drought', while farmers over on the east coast have been dealing with the brown drought," he says.

He doesn't envy the task his local TD and Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, faces when the fodder crisis hits home come wintertime. "Where is the feed going to come from?" he asks.

"This has been the worst year weather-wise of my 25 years of farming. I was at a Teagasc discussion group meeting a few days ago where the fodder problem was discussed, but all the wishful thinking in the world will not overcome the fact that we will have great difficulty sourcing replacement fodder this winter."

He is a great fan of these discussion groups, which he says help farmers to cope with the day-to-day problems operating their enterprises and dealing with this year's series of exceptional weather events. "They are a great source of support and help us muddle through," he says.

But Pat wonders if the big expansion of dairying which followed the abolition of EU milk quotas in 2015 can be sustained in Ireland if the recent pattern of extended winters and hotter summers is to become the norm.

Pat is now looking at reducing his stocking rate next year. He had 90 cows in 2017 and 85 this year, and this may go down to 80 come 2019.

But for now the main task is to get everything, from feed to animal health, on the farm back on an even keel ahead of that well-deserved break from the stresses of this year's farming.

Pat will be travelling with Noreen, a credit union official, and the couple's two sons - Denis (17), a transition year student, and Cormac (13), who is getting ready for secondary school. Both the lads have an interest in farming.

Off farm, Pat's main pursuit is the GAA - the football code - but he has had to take a break from training the local junior side this year.

"I have been too busy on the farm. I just couldn't get around to it," he says.

As for the exploits of the Cork senior football team this year, he just sighs and then sighs some more.

Lanzarote is going to be a welcome break.

