This farmer was clinically dead but his young son's actions saved his life
A farmer who caught both his parents as they dropped dead from heart failure has told how his own sons saved his life when he stopped breathing because of the genetic condition.
RTE’s flagship farming programme, Ear to the Ground, reveals tonight that 10,000 people die every year because of cardiovascular disease but 80pc of those deaths are preventable.
After carrying out nearly 5,000 health checks in marts over the past four years, the Irish Heart Foundation found eight out of 10 farmers tested had risk factors for heart disease or strokes.
After watching his mother and father both die of heart conditions, Westmeath councillor and farmer, John Dolan, had his own life saved by the quick-thinking actions of his sons when his heart stopped suddenly one morning last July.
Medics told him afterwards that he had been clinically dead but the CPR carried out by his young son saved his life.
“I remember seeing this light in front of me. there is no doubt about that. I wouldn’t have been particularly religious, but I remember that sensation” said the farmer.
“I knew I was moving towards a light. I was quite OK with it."
The programme revealed how he was saved from death by his young sons, Shane and Cathal, who jumped into action after seeing their father slump on the breakfast table after experiencing a cardiac arrest caused by the condition Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.